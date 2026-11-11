New Website Gives Gold Owners A Free, Independent Way To Check What Their Gold Is Worth

MENAFN - GetNews) Gold Value Chart US launches an independent, no-signup reference site offering live gold pricing, melt-value tables by karat, and a calculator - with no sales pitch attached

Miami, FL - November 11, 2026 - A new website, Gold Value Chart US, has launched to give people a free, independent place to check the current price of gold and estimate what their own gold is actually worth. The site publishes live spot pricing, breaks the value down by karat and by weight, and includes a calculator that turns a few grams of scrap or a stack of coins into a plain-dollar melt value - all without a login, a paywall, or a sales pitch.

The site is built around a question almost every gold owner eventually asks: what is this worth? Rather than send people to a dealer's site to find out, Gold Value Chart US shows the math directly - weight times purity times the current spot price - and explains why a shop won't actually pay full melt value. The site does not sell gold and is not a dealer. Its banner - "Independent · Free · No Signup" - reflects how it is positioned against price pages run by buyers and sellers.

"When people want to know what their gold is worth, the first thing they usually hit is a wall - a form, a phone number, or a buy-now button," said Chad Kuehn of Gold Value Chart US. "We wanted to just answer the question. Here's the live price, here's what your karat is worth per gram, here's the calculator. No account, no catch."

The site reports the live spot price per ounce, per gram, and per pennyweight, along with per-gram melt values for 10K, 14K, 18K, 22K, and 24K gold. A purity chart decodes the karat stamps found on jewelry - like 585 for 14K or 417 for 10K - and price-history pages track gold back to 2000, including a ten-year chart. Guides walk through where to buy, how selling works, and why coins and bars cost more than spot because of minting and dealer premiums.

Pricing is drawn from a live market data feed, with historical figures based on COMEX gold futures, and every figure is stamped with an as-of time so readers know how current it is.

Gold Value Chart US is free to use and available to anyone online. The site is reader-supported and discloses on every page any compensation it may receive when visitors request information from companies it references.

About Gold Value Chart US

Gold Value Chart US is an independent, free online reference for the current value of gold. The site provides live spot pricing, melt-value tables by karat, a gold value calculator, a karat purity chart, price history, and educational guides for consumers and investors. It does not sell gold or operate as a dealer.