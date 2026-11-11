2026 International Seminar On Smart-Empowered & Human-Oriented Green Urban Development Held, Boosting High-Quality Development Of Green And Low-Carbon Cities

MENAFN - GetNews)On November 6, the 2026 International Seminar on Smart-Empowered & Human-Oriented Green Urban Development was held at Chongqing Jianzhu College. The seminar was guided by China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, Ministry of Education, R, and Chongqing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development; hosted by the Research Institute of International People-to-People Exchange for Green City Construction Sector, which is jointly established by Chongqing Jianzhu College and China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, Ministry of Education, R. The seminar is also co-organized by the Education Working Alliance of the Economic and Trade Multifunctional Platform for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries, Chongqing Internatioanl Construction (Group) Co., Ltd. (CICO), etc. It was held in a combined online and offline format. Nearly 300 governmental representatives, experts, scholars, and teacher and student representatives around the world attended the seminar.

Conference venue. Photo courtesy of Chongqing Jianzhu College.

At the opening ceremony, Zheng Zhoulian, President of Chongqing Jianzhu College, said in his address:“A green city is not only a carrier of low-carbon technologies, resilient infrastructure, and smart governance, but also a home that carries regional cultural context, humanistic emotions, and the coexistence of diverse civilizations.” The seminar adopted the theme“Smart-Empowed and Human-oriented green ubran development” aiming to go beyond a purely technological perspective and seek a balance between smart innovation and humanistic inheritance. He emphasized that green urban development has never been a solitary struggle of a single country or a single industry; it requires mutual learning in technology, mutual accommodation in culture, interconnection of industries, and joint cultivation of talent. He called on all parties to deepen practical cooperation and uphold the humanistic foundation:“No matter how technology evolves, cities ultimately serve people. Technology should have warmth, construction should retain cultural context, and development should be inclusive.”

In the keynote session, Li Jingjing, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China; Yu Jiangmiao, Dean, Professor, and Doctoral Supervisor of the School of Civil Engineering and Transportation from South China University of Technology; and Xiao Yong, Chief Planner of CCTEG Chongqing Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. respectively elaborated on innovative theories and explorations in the coordinated development of technology, education, and humanities from aspects including digital-intelligent empowerment of green and low-carbon urban governance, practices of sci-tech innovation transformation empowering new quality productive forces, and the construction of the Bayu cultural value system and its translation into comprehensive planning.

In the thematic sharing session, Li Yunyan, Vice Dean and Professor of the School of Architecture and Urban Planning from Chongqing University; Narayan Shrestha, Project Director of NRP Construction Company, Nepal; and Peng Mingxi, Ph.D., of Chongqing Jianzhu College, shared in depth on topics including urban spatial resilience and safety, overseas engineering practice, and green and low-carbon talent cultivation in vocational education.

Panel Discussion. Photo courtesy of Chongqing Jianzhu College.

In the panel discussion, seven experts from China, Greece, Nepal and Chad expressed their views on“key elements in green urban development,” further expanding the multidimensional perspective of green urban development.

Inauguration ceremony of the Consortium. Photo courtesy of Chongqing Jianzhu College.

During the seminar, the (International) Industry-Education Integration Consortium for the Green and Low-Carbon Construction Sector of the Trade and Economic Multifunctional Platform for SCO Countries was officially established. This initiative not only built a new platform for cross-border and cross-sector cooperation, but also injected new momentum into promoting technology mutual learning, joint talent cultivation, and industry interconnection in green urban development.

About Chongqing Jianzhu College

Chongqing Jianzhu College, founded in 1956, is a public, full-time higher vocational college specializing in architecture and construction. Sponsored by the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, the college integrates regular higher vocational education, adult higher education, industry-specific skills training, and engineering quality inspection.