Alpha Vision To Showcase Agentic AI For Smarter Multifamily Property Operations At OPTECH 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Multifamily property owners and operators are under increasing pressure to improve security, control operating costs, and deliver better resident experiences,” said Song Cao, Founder and CEO of Alpha Vision.“Our Agentic AI platform transforms existing cameras into intelligent systems that can search, monitor, and respond to events automatically. We're helping property teams move beyond passive surveillance toward proactive operations that protect both their communities and their bottom line.”"Alpha Vision will showcase its Agentic AI-powered video intelligence platform at OPTECH 2026, November 16–18 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit Startup Kiosk K11 to explore Magic Search, AI Inspector, and Virtual Guard-turning existing cameras into tools for property security, operational automation, and portfolio-wide visibility. Designed for multifamily owners and operators, these solutions help reduce manual workloads, improve resident safety, and protect Net Operating Income (NOI).

Campbell, CA - November 11, 2026 - Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced its participation in OPTECH 2026, taking place November 16–18, 2026, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will showcase its Agentic AI platform at Startup Kiosk K11, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can help multifamily property owners and operators strengthen security, streamline daily operations, and improve property performance.

Hosted by the Real Estate Technology & Transformation Center (RETTC), OPTECH brings together rental housing operators, technology innovators, and industry leaders to explore emerging technologies and strategies shaping the future of multifamily housing.

As multifamily operators manage increasingly complex portfolios, traditional surveillance systems often require significant human oversight while providing limited operational intelligence. Property teams must monitor common areas, respond to security incidents, investigate resident complaints, and coordinate activities across multiple buildings and locations.

At OPTECH 2026, Alpha Vision will demonstrate how its AI-powered platform transforms existing video infrastructure into an intelligent operational resource, enabling property teams to identify important events, automate routine monitoring, and respond to incidents more efficiently.

Introducing Agentic AI for Multifamily Property Management

Alpha Vision brings three core AI capabilities to multifamily property operations: Magic Search, AI Inspector, and Virtual Guard.

Magic Search: Find What Matters in Seconds

Traditional video investigations can require property managers and security personnel to manually review hours of footage across multiple cameras.

Alpha Vision's Magic Search enables users to search recorded video using natural-language descriptions, helping property teams quickly locate relevant events, people, vehicles, and activities.

For multifamily communities, Magic Search can help teams:



Investigate Security Incidents: Quickly locate footage related to unauthorized access, suspicious activity, property damage, or theft.

Resolve Resident Complaints: Find relevant video evidence for incidents involving parking areas, shared amenities, and common spaces.

Identify Illegal Dumping: Search for vehicles or individuals associated with improper waste disposal.

Accelerate Incident Investigations: Reduce time spent manually reviewing footage across multiple cameras and properties. Improve Portfolio-Wide Visibility: Search video across connected locations through a centralized platform.

By making video footage easier to search and investigate, Magic Search helps property teams spend less time reviewing recordings and more time addressing issues that affect their communities.

AI Inspector: Automate Property Monitoring and Inspections

Multifamily property managers are responsible for monitoring numerous areas, including parking lots, entrances, hallways, shared amenities, and building perimeters.

Alpha Vision's AI Inspector automates selected video monitoring tasks, helping property teams identify potential safety, security, and operational concerns without relying entirely on continuous manual observation.

AI Inspector can support:



Automated Property Inspections: Monitor designated areas for predefined conditions and activities.

Unauthorized Activity Detection: Identify selected suspicious or restricted-area activities.

Common Area Monitoring: Help detect operational concerns in parking facilities, entrances, and shared spaces.

Camera Health Monitoring: Identify camera connectivity, image quality, and recording issues that may affect surveillance coverage. Automated Reporting: Generate actionable insights and reports to support property management workflows.

With AI Inspector, multifamily operators can move from reactive monitoring toward a more proactive approach to property management.

Virtual Guard: Proactive Security Without Constant On-Site Monitoring

Maintaining consistent security coverage across multifamily communities can be costly and operationally challenging, particularly for properties with multiple entrances, parking facilities, and shared spaces.

Alpha Vision's Virtual Guard combines AI-powered event detection with automated voice intervention and virtual patrol capabilities to help property teams address selected security concerns proactively.

Virtual Guard enables:



AI-Powered Virtual Patrols: Monitor designated areas and identify activities requiring attention.

Automated Voice Talk-Down: Deliver predefined audio warnings to discourage unauthorized or unwanted activity.

After-Hours Security Monitoring: Help identify suspicious activity in parking areas, entrances, and restricted spaces.

Centralized Multi-Property Oversight: Support security monitoring across multiple communities from a unified platform. Faster Security Response: Generate alerts and support timely intervention when predefined events are detected.

By automating routine security workflows, Virtual Guard can help operators extend monitoring coverage while reducing dependence on continuous manual surveillance.

Protecting Net Operating Income Through AI-Powered Operations

For multifamily owners and operators, technology investments must deliver measurable operational value.

Security incidents, property damage, inefficient investigations, and labor-intensive monitoring can increase operating expenses and affect overall property performance.

Alpha Vision's AI-powered video intelligence platform is designed to help operators address these challenges by:



Reducing Operating Costs: Automate selected monitoring and investigation tasks to reduce repetitive manual work.

Minimizing Property Losses: Help identify security incidents, unauthorized activities, and potential property damage earlier.

Improving Staff Productivity: Enable property teams to investigate incidents and access relevant information more efficiently.

Enhancing Resident Experience: Support safer, better-monitored communities through proactive security operations. Maximizing Existing Infrastructure: Add AI capabilities to compatible camera systems without requiring a complete surveillance replacement.

Together, these capabilities can help multifamily organizations improve operational efficiency, manage expenses, and protect Net Operating Income (NOI).

"Multifamily operators are increasingly looking for technology that delivers value beyond traditional security," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision. "By turning existing video infrastructure into an intelligent operational platform, we're helping property owners unlock new efficiencies, automate repetitive tasks, and gain greater visibility across their portfolios. The goal is simple: help operators protect their properties, improve resident experiences, and make smarter decisions that support long-term NOI performance."

Helping Multifamily Operators Move from Passive Surveillance to Intelligent Operations

Alpha Vision believes the next generation of multifamily property management will move beyond traditional surveillance systems that simply record events.

With Agentic AI, video infrastructure can become an active operational resource that helps property teams understand what is happening, identify potential concerns, and automate appropriate responses.

Instead of manually reviewing footage after incidents occur, property managers can use AI to surface relevant events, investigate issues faster, and maintain better visibility across multiple properties.

For multifamily owners and operators managing growing portfolios, this approach offers a scalable path toward more proactive security, streamlined operations, and data-driven property management.

Attendees at OPTECH 2026 are invited to visit Alpha Vision at Startup Kiosk K11 to experience live demonstrations of Magic Search, AI Inspector, Virtual Guard, and the company's broader Agentic AI-powered video intelligence platform.

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a Silicon Valley startup, located in Campbell, CA, creating the world's leading Agentic Video Intelligence Platform. We help organizations transform traditional surveillance into AI-powered security and operational intelligence. Our platform combines advanced video understanding, natural language search, automated reporting, and workflow automation to help teams act faster across environments.