Alpha Integrated Solutions To Showcase Intelligent Campus Security Solutions At CITE 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)""School safety is about creating an environment where students can learn, teachers can focus on education, and families can feel confident that their communities are protected," said Brandon Haddad, Chief Integration Officer at Alpha Integrated Solutions. "At CITE 2026, we're excited to demonstrate how integrated security technologies and AI-powered intelligence can help schools strengthen campus protection, improve situational awareness, and build safer, smarter learning environments.""Alpha Integrated Solutions (AIS) will showcase campus security solutions at the CITE 2026 Annual Conference, November 17–19, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visit AIS at Booth #355 to explore AI-powered video intelligence, advanced surveillance systems, access control, and integrated security solutions that help K–12 schools and districts strengthen campus safety, modernize infrastructure, and improve operational efficiency through smarter, more proactive security.

Livermore, CA - November 11, 2026 - Alpha Integrated Solutions (AIS), a leading provider of advanced security, technology, and integrated solutions, today announced its participation in the CITE 2026 Annual Conference, taking place November 17–19, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. AIS will exhibit at Booth #355, showcasing intelligent campus security technologies designed to help educational institutions strengthen safety, streamline operations, and modernize their security infrastructure.

Hosted by California IT in Education (CITE), the annual conference brings together education technology professionals, school district IT leaders, administrators, and industry innovators to explore emerging technologies, share best practices, and address the evolving technology needs of California's educational institutions.

As schools and districts face growing demands for campus safety, infrastructure modernization, and operational efficiency, the need for connected and intelligent security systems continues to increase. Educational institutions must protect students, faculty, and staff while managing multiple buildings, campuses, and technology systems with limited resources.

At CITE 2026, AIS will demonstrate how advanced security integration and AI-powered technologies can help schools move beyond traditional surveillance toward more proactive, connected, and efficient campus safety operations.

Advancing K–12 Campus Safety Through Intelligent Security Integration

AIS provides comprehensive security and technology integration solutions designed to help educational institutions create safer, smarter, and more connected campuses.

By combining advanced video surveillance, access control, AI-powered video intelligence, communications, and other critical technologies, AIS helps school districts modernize their security infrastructure and improve visibility across campus environments.

At CITE 2026, AIS will highlight several key capabilities designed to address today's K–12 security challenges:



AI-Powered Video Intelligence: Transform traditional surveillance footage into actionable insights, helping security teams identify relevant events, accelerate investigations, and improve situational awareness.

Advanced Video Surveillance: Improve monitoring and visibility across school entrances, hallways, parking facilities, playgrounds, and other campus areas.

Access Control & Perimeter Security: Strengthen protection at building entrances, restricted areas, and sensitive facilities through integrated access management technologies.

Privacy-Aware Person Search: Help authorized security personnel locate relevant individuals across connected cameras during investigations while supporting privacy-conscious security practices.

Automated Security Monitoring: Use intelligent video analytics to identify selected security concerns and generate alerts that support timely intervention. Centralized Campus Security Management: Connect multiple security systems and locations through integrated platforms that simplify monitoring and operational coordination.

Through partnerships with leading technology manufacturers and a commitment to customized system integration, AIS delivers solutions tailored to the unique security requirements of individual schools and districts.

Bringing AI-Powered Intelligence to School Security Operations

Traditional campus surveillance systems often rely on manual monitoring and time-consuming video investigations, making it challenging for security teams to identify critical events quickly.

AIS helps educational institutions enhance their existing security infrastructure by integrating intelligent technologies that improve video search, event detection, and security response workflows.

AI-powered video intelligence can support school security teams by enabling faster access to relevant footage, reducing repetitive monitoring tasks, and improving coordination during investigations.

For schools managing multiple buildings or campuses, centralized security management can also provide greater visibility across locations while simplifying day-to-day security operations.

"School districts are looking for solutions that not only improve security but also make their existing technology investments more effective," said Danny Haddad, VP of Sales & Customer Experience at Alpha Integrated Solutions. "Our approach is to understand each district's unique challenges and deliver integrated solutions that are practical, scalable, and designed to support long-term safety and operational goals."

Supporting Safer, Smarter, and More Connected Schools

As technology becomes increasingly central to education, school districts must balance innovation, safety, reliability, and responsible technology adoption.

AIS works with educational institutions to develop integrated security environments that connect essential systems and help school personnel make more informed decisions.

From campus video surveillance and access control to AI-powered analytics and centralized monitoring, AIS supports a comprehensive approach to school security that prioritizes both protection and operational efficiency.

By improving how security technologies work together, educational institutions can reduce operational complexity, strengthen incident response capabilities, and support a safer learning environment.

"Technology should empower schools to focus on what matters most: providing a safe and supportive environment for students and educators," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Integrated Solutions. "By combining advanced security integration with AI-powered intelligence, we're helping educational institutions take a more proactive approach to campus safety while building the foundation for smarter, more connected schools."

Connecting with California's Education Technology Community

CITE 2026 provides AIS with an opportunity to connect with school district technology leaders, IT professionals, administrators, and industry partners to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in campus security.

As educational institutions continue to invest in digital infrastructure and modern technology systems, AIS looks forward to sharing its expertise and exploring how integrated security solutions can support long-term technology planning, operational resilience, and student safety.

Attendees at CITE 2026 are invited to visit Alpha Integrated Solutions at Booth #355 to learn more about advanced video surveillance, AI-powered video intelligence, access control, and integrated campus security solutions.

About Alpha Integrated Solutions:

Based in Livermore, CA, Alpha Integrated Solutions is on a mission to elevate safety and security across modern communities. Leveraging innovative technology, strategic collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence, we strive to deliver unparalleled peace of mind. Our slogan is“Ahead of the Storm, Predict. Prepare. Protect.”