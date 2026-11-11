Deepening Overseas Market, Exploring New Cooperation Opportunities Warm Welcome To Arab Clients For Factory Inspection

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, a delegation of high-quality clients from Arab countries visited Rizhao Gaga Pet Food Co., Ltd. for an on-site inspection and in-depth business communication. Our sales team provided full accompanying reception and professional support throughout the visit. This inspection fully demonstrates the international recognition of our company's strength and brand reputation in freeze-dried pet snacks, laying a solid foundation for deeper cross-border cooperation and further exploration of the Arab pet market.

During the visit, the client delegation inspected our product exhibition hall, standardized production workshops, quality inspection center and warehouse areas in sequence. Our staff introduced the company's core products in detail, including single-ingredient freeze-dried snacks such as freeze-dried chicken, freeze-dried duck and freeze-dried fish, as well as compound pet snacks represented by freeze-dried raw meat. We fully displayed our one-stop capabilities in independent research and development, production and processing, as well as customized OEM/ODM manufacturing.

Our team gave professional and detailed answers to the clients' key concerns regarding product quality, production specifications, export qualifications and customized services. Meanwhile, we presented our complete and authoritative certification system including HACCP, ISO22000 and FDA qualifications. We also showcased our standardized production procedures, strict quality control standards, and comprehensive customization services covering formula adjustment, product shape design, personalized packaging and private label manufacturing, enabling the clients to fully and intuitively understand our strong production capacity and standardized compliance system.

During the on-site inspection, the Arab clients spoke highly of our standardized production environment, advanced production equipment, mature freeze-drying technology and stable product quality. Both sides conducted in-depth discussions on overseas export strategies, market adaptation, product customization and order cooperation models. By exchanging market experience and cooperation demands, the two parties reached a preliminary consensus on sample cooperation, bulk order placement and long-term strategic partnership.

As a professional manufacturer focusing on the R&D, production and export of high-end freeze-dried pet snacks, Rizhao Gaga Pet Food Co., Ltd. adheres to the business philosophy of quality priority and win-win cooperation. We continuously optimize our production system, polish product quality and upgrade customized services. Our products are exported to Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, America and other regions, with rich experience in overseas OEM processing and cross-border export business.

This visit of Arab clients marks an important milestone for our company to expand the Middle East market. In the future, we will continue to explore the global pet food market, improve product competitiveness and international service standards. Adhering to strict quality specifications, flexible customization solutions and reliable delivery capacity, we will cooperate with more global partners to achieve mutual benefit and long-term common development.

About Us

GAGA Pet Food Co., Ltd., located in Rizhao, Shandong Province, is a professional manufacturer specialising in high-quality freeze-dried pet food with more than ten years of dedicated experience in research and development, production and sales.