What Is IEC 61850 Testing? A Complete Guide To Digital Substation Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)As power grids become more digital, substations are moving beyond traditional hardwired protection and control systems. Modern digital substations rely on standardized communication networks to exchange protection signals, measurement data, and control information between intelligent electronic devices (IEDs).

This shift has made IEC 61850 testing an essential part of substation commissioning, maintenance, and system verification. Instead of checking only electrical signals and relay operations, engineers must also verify communication performance, data integrity, and the interaction between connected devices.

But what exactly does IEC 61850 testing involve? Which communication functions need to be checked, and what equipment is required? This guide explains the key testing methods and their role in maintaining reliable digital substation operation.

What Is IEC 61850 and Why Is It Important?

IEC 61850 is an international standard series for communication networks and systems used in power utility automation. It provides a common framework for information models, communication services, and engineering processes, helping intelligent electronic devices from different manufacturers exchange information within substation automation systems.

In a conventional substation, many protection and control signals are transmitted through dedicated copper wiring. In a digital substation, Ethernet-based communication allows devices to exchange information through standardized protocols, reducing dependence on traditional point-to-point wiring.

Three communication mechanisms are particularly important:



GOOSE (Generic Object-Oriented Substation Event): Used for fast transmission of event and status information, including protection trip and interlocking signals.

Sampled Values (SV): Transmits digitized current and voltage measurements, commonly from merging units to protection and measurement devices. MMS (Manufacturing Message Specification): Supports client-server communication for monitoring, control, and information exchange between substation devices and supervisory systems.

These communication services form an important part of modern digital substation architecture. Their correct configuration and operation directly affect protection functions and system interoperability.

What Are the Main Functions of IEC 61850 Testing?

IEC 61850 testing verifies whether communication services, device configurations, and protection-related functions operate as intended. The exact test scope depends on the project design, equipment configuration, and commissioning requirements.

1. GOOSE Communication Testing

GOOSE testing checks the exchange of event-based messages between IEDs. Engineers typically verify publisher and subscriber configurations, dataset mapping, message transmission, and the response of receiving devices.

For example, when a protection IED detects a fault, a GOOSE message may be used to transmit a trip signal to another device. Testing helps confirm that the intended message is published, received, and correctly interpreted.

2. Sampled Values (SV) Testing

Sampled Values testing focuses on the digital transmission of current and voltage measurement data.

Engineers may check SV stream availability, sampling information, data quality, synchronization, and the consistency of received values. These checks are particularly important when merging units provide measurement inputs to digital protection relays through the process bus.

3. MMS Communication Testing

MMS testing verifies client-server communication between IEDs and supervisory or control systems.

Typical checks include data access, device information exchange, reporting, and control-related services. The objective is to confirm that connected systems can access and exchange the required information.

4. SCL File Verification

Substation Configuration Language (SCL) files describe device capabilities, communication settings, and system configurations within IEC 61850 engineering workflows.

Checking SCD and CID files against the actual system configuration can help engineers identify mismatched device settings, communication parameters, or subscription relationships before they affect system operation.

5. Time Synchronization and Network Diagnostics

Digital substation communication depends on reliable network infrastructure and appropriate time synchronization.

Testing may include checking clock synchronization, monitoring network traffic, identifying communication interruptions, and investigating abnormal message behavior. These checks help engineers understand whether a problem originates from device configuration, network communication, or synchronization.

How Does IEC 61850 Testing Work in a Digital Substation?

A systematic testing process helps reduce commissioning problems and makes troubleshooting more efficient. Although procedures vary between projects, a typical digital substation testing workflow includes the following stages.

Step 1: Review the System Configuration

Examine the substation design, SCL files, IED communication settings, network topology, and protection logic. Confirm that the expected communication relationships are clearly defined.

Step 2: Check Network Connections

Inspect Ethernet and optical fiber connections, communication ports, network settings, and relevant device configurations. Confirm that the connected equipment can communicate as required.

Step 3: Verify GOOSE and SV Communication

Monitor GOOSE messages and SV streams to check whether the expected data is being transmitted and received. Compare actual communication behavior with the engineering configuration.

Step 4: Test Protection Functions

Verify the relationship between communication signals and protection operations. For example, engineers may check whether a simulated GOOSE trip signal produces the expected response in the receiving IED.

Step 5: Analyze Communication Data and Test Results

Use an IEC 61850 analyzer to inspect network packets, identify abnormal messages, and review communication behavior. Record the results and investigate any discrepancies.

Step 6: Complete Commissioning Verification

Confirm that the required communication and protection functions meet the project's acceptance criteria. Document test results and resolve outstanding issues before the system enters service.

What Equipment Is Required for IEC 61850 Testing?

Traditional relay test sets remain useful for testing electrical protection functions, but digital substations also require tools capable of analyzing communication-based signals.

Common IEC 61850 testing equipment includes:



IEC 61850 Analyzers: Used to monitor and analyze GOOSE, SV, MMS, and network communication.

Digital Relay Test Sets: Used to verify relay protection functions through electrical signal simulation and, where supported, digital communication testing.

Network Diagnostic Tools: Help identify communication interruptions, abnormal network traffic, and configuration issues. Time Synchronization Testing Tools: Used to verify the synchronization performance of relevant devices and systems.

For engineers working on digital substation commissioning and maintenance, an integrated testing instrument can make it easier to investigate both protection-related signals and communication behavior.

How to Choose the Right IEC 61850 Testing Equipment?

Selecting suitable IEC 61850 testing equipment requires more than checking whether a device supports the standard. Engineers should consider the actual requirements of their substation projects.

Communication Protocol Support: Check whether the equipment supports the required GOOSE, SV, and MMS testing functions.

Configuration File Compatibility: SCL file handling, including SCD and CID files, can help engineers verify device and system configurations.

Network Interfaces: Consider the required optical and Ethernet interfaces, port configuration, and compatibility with the existing substation network.

Testing and Analysis Functions: Packet analysis, message monitoring, signal simulation, and fault diagnosis can support different commissioning and maintenance tasks.

Portability and Field Operation: For on-site work, equipment size, power supply, display, and operating convenience can affect testing efficiency.

The best choice depends on the project scope. Engineers should match the instrument's actual functions with the communication services and protection applications that need to be verified.

How CROXS Supports Digital Substation Testing

As power systems continue to adopt IEC 61850-based communication, reliable testing instruments are becoming increasingly important for commissioning and maintenance teams.

CROXS provides power system testing equipment covering IEC 61850 digital substation testing, digital-analog relay testing, and conventional relay testing.

One of its products, the CRX200S IEC61850 Analyzer, is designed for digital substation testing and field diagnostics.

According to its product specifications, the CRX200S integrates several functions, including:



IEC 61850-8-1 GOOSE message simulation and analysis.

Sampled Values (SV) monitoring and anomaly detection.

MMS service testing for relay function verification.

Network packet analysis and communication diagnostics.

SCD/CID file handling and system consistency verification. Digital relay protection testing and fault record analysis.

The instrument also features four pairs of optical Ethernet interfaces, two optical serial interfaces, a 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen, and a built-in battery. Its handheld design supports on-site commissioning and maintenance work.

For engineers looking for an integrated tool for digital substation testing, the CRX200S provides a practical option to consider.

Explore the CROXS IEC 61850 Digital Substation Testing Solutions to learn more about the available equipment.

Conclusion

IEC 61850 testing is an important part of ensuring reliable communication and protection functions in modern digital substations. From GOOSE and Sampled Values verification to MMS testing, SCL configuration checks, and network diagnostics, each testing activity helps engineers confirm that devices and systems operate as intended.

As digital substations become more widely adopted, choosing suitable IEC 61850 testing equipment will remain an important consideration for utilities, system integrators, and commissioning teams.

With its CRX200S IEC61850 Analyzer and broader range of relay testing instruments, CROXS continues to provide testing solutions for the evolving requirements of modern power systems.

Looking for IEC 61850 testing equipment for your next substation project? Contact CROXS to discuss your testing requirements and explore a suitable solution.



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About Us

Founded in 2014 in Changsha High-tech Development Zone, CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to power system testing and smart grid solutions.