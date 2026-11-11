MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Microsoft shares: why has the stock remained elevated despite the AI sell-off?

Microsoft has emerged as one of the relative winners from last week's sharp technology sell-off. While investors aggressively reduced exposure to semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks, Microsoft's shares proved considerably more resilient, supported by strong earnings, accelerating Azure growth and the breadth of its cloud and software businesses.

The contrast was particularly striking on 5 November. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% in its steepest one-day decline since April 2025, while the semiconductor index plunged 12%. Nvidia fell 9.3% and AMD dropped 17.3%. Microsoft declined 3.6% to $535.93, a significant fall but substantially less severe than many of the stocks most directly exposed to the AI infrastructure boom.

The relative resilience reflects an important distinction in the current AI debate: Microsoft is not simply selling the infrastructure needed to build AI. It is also selling the cloud services, productivity software and enterprise applications through which businesses can actually use it.

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Strong earnings provided a cushion

Microsoft had already given investors a reason to remain confident just days before the technology rout.

Its fiscal first-quarter results, released on 28 October, showed revenue rising 19% year-on-year to $92.3 billion, while operating income increased 21% to $45.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose 18% to $4.89.

The standout was Azure. Revenue from the cloud platform increased 48%, significantly accelerating from the growth rates seen during the previous fiscal year. Microsoft Cloud revenue increased 30%, while commercial Microsoft 365 cloud revenue rose 17% on a reported basis.

Perhaps more importantly, Microsoft's commercial remaining performance obligation increased 73% to $677 billion. That provides investors with visibility over future revenue and suggests that customers continue to commit substantial spending to Microsoft's cloud ecosystem.

The market therefore entered the technology sell-off with fresh evidence that Microsoft's AI investment is already translating into substantial commercial demand.

Azure gives Microsoft exposure to both sides of the AI trade

This is probably the most important reason the shares have remained relatively elevated.

The current market concern is increasingly focused on whether the enormous capital expenditure programmes being undertaken by technology companies will generate adequate returns. Investors are questioning whether hyperscalers are overbuilding data centres, whether AI companies can finance their infrastructure commitments and whether demand will ultimately justify the spending.

Microsoft is certainly exposed to that risk. It is investing enormous sums in data centres and AI infrastructure, and management expects capital expenditure to remain elevated.

However, Microsoft also sits on the other side of the equation.

Its customers pay Microsoft to consume Azure computing capacity and AI services. They also pay for Microsoft 365, Copilot, security products, GitHub and other enterprise applications. That means Microsoft can potentially monetise AI investment through multiple layers of the technology stack.

The first-quarter figures demonstrate this. Azure revenue rose 48%, while Microsoft 365 commercial cloud revenue increased 17%. Rather than relying entirely on the sale of AI hardware or infrastructure, Microsoft is increasingly monetising the software and cloud consumption generated by AI adoption.

Diversification is insulating the shares

Microsoft's business mix is another reason its shares have held up better than many AI-related stocks.

The company generated $92.3 billion of quarterly revenue, but only part of that came directly from the most speculative areas of the AI trade. Its business spans Azure, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, gaming, search advertising, Windows and enterprise software.

Even the weaker parts of the business provide diversification. Devices and Consumer revenue fell 3% in the latest quarter, but search and advertising revenue increased 12%.

This makes Microsoft less dependent on a single AI spending cycle than semiconductor manufacturers, data-centre operators or smaller AI infrastructure companies.

The distinction is important because last week's sell-off was driven partly by concerns that political opposition, higher financing costs and local resistance could slow the construction of new data centres. Those risks are much more damaging to companies whose valuations depend almost entirely on continued infrastructure expansion.

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The market is also reassessing AI valuations

The technology sell-off has not necessarily destroyed the long-term AI investment thesis. Instead, investors appear to be becoming more selective about which companies can convert AI spending into sustainable profits.

Reuters reported that Wall Street brokerages including Morgan Stanley, UBS and Jefferies viewed last week's sell-off as excessive, arguing that concerns over Democratic regulation of data-centre construction were unlikely to derail the AI investment cycle. Morgan Stanley suggested some projects could simply be pushed from 2028 into 2029 rather than cancelled altogether.

That environment potentially favours Microsoft.

The company has enormous financial resources, a global enterprise customer base and established distribution through Microsoft 365. It can therefore afford to continue investing in AI infrastructure while smaller or more highly leveraged competitors face greater financing constraints.

Microsoft also has a substantial backlog of contracted business. Its $677 billion commercial remaining performance obligation gives investors considerably more visibility than is available for many companies caught up in the AI trade.

But the premium valuation creates risks

Microsoft's resilience should not be confused with immunity.

The shares remain expensive in absolute terms, particularly if investors begin to question the returns generated by the company's enormous capital expenditure programme. Microsoft also needs Azure growth to remain strong enough to justify continued investment.

There is another potential concern: the more Microsoft spends on AI infrastructure, the more capital-intensive the business becomes. Morningstar expects Microsoft's capital expenditure to remain exceptionally high over the next several years and identifies the returns on AI infrastructure as one of the key uncertainties surrounding the shares.

This leaves Microsoft caught between two opposing forces. Its scale, balance sheet and recurring software revenues make it one of the better positioned companies to withstand an AI spending slowdown, but its valuation assumes that AI will continue to generate substantial incremental revenue.

What next for Microsoft shares?

The stock's relative strength suggests investors are increasingly separating the AI winners from the more speculative parts of the AI ecosystem.

Microsoft has already demonstrated that customers are willing to spend heavily on Azure and AI-enabled software, while its enormous enterprise footprint gives it multiple ways to monetise the technology.

That explains why its shares have remained elevated despite last week's technology rout. Investors are not simply paying for Microsoft's exposure to AI infrastructure; they are paying for its ability to turn AI infrastructure into recurring cloud and software revenue.

The company's share price – up around 10% year-to-date – reflects this with it trading within inches of its July and October 2025 highs at $553.72-to-$555.45 and its early November $559.15 record high.

Microsoft weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

While the 2 November low at $504.96 underpins, the short-term uptrend is deemed to be intact. A rise and daily chart close above the 4 November all-time high at $559.15 may push the psychological $600 region to the fore.

Microsoft daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

If, however, a slide through the early November low at $504.96 were to take place, the area between the psychological $500 mark and the September lows at $491.22-to-$486.00 may be revisited.

The key test from here will be whether Azure can sustain its rapid growth while Microsoft keeps capital spending under control. If it can, the recent technology sell-off may ultimately reinforce Microsoft's position as one of the more defensible mega-cap beneficiaries of the AI boom. If growth slows sharply while infrastructure spending remains elevated, however, the same valuation that has protected the shares could become a source of vulnerability.

Microsoft analyst ratings

According to LSEG Data & Analytics analysts rate Microsoft as a 'buy' with a mean long-term price target at $627.62, around 18% above current levels (as of 11 November 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a SmartScore of '9 Outperform' and a 'Strong buy' rating for Microsoft.

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