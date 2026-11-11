Russia, Ukraine Strike Deal in Principle on Mass Prisoner Swap
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have reached an understanding “in principle” on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, with specifics to be announced shortly, the head of Moscow’s delegation said Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking to reporters after the second day of three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the US, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the humanitarian question was on the table.
“Yes, it was raised. Members of our delegation worked on this purposefully. We agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future,” he said.
Pressed on earlier rounds in Türkiye and Switzerland, where the sides also secured prisoner swaps, Medinsky offered no additional detail. He said the specifics of the negotiating process are never discussed until a final agreement is reached.
The centerpiece of the Abu Dhabi talks, he said, was the future of European security architecture.
“We exchanged our positions, in some places found mutual understanding, in some places not. And this conversation will certainly be continued,” he said.
Medinsky said Russia has pressed for a new European security system repeatedly, including in 2008 and 2021, and argued that the war in Ukraine exposed the failure of the current one.
“The world needs a new modern, updated security system, a fair one, not at the expense of some individual countries,” he said.
No contact with European delegation
The Russian delegation held no contact with European representatives in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky said.
“No, we did not communicate with them. We don’t really understand in what status they are here. The negotiations are of an approved bilateral nature,” he said.
“We receive not a single peace initiative, not a single concrete peace proposal from European countries,” he said. “If they came here as tourists, let them talk among themselves. When there are some concrete proposals, then they can be discussed.”
Medinsky also had words of praise for US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
“(US President Donald) Trump’s envoys are sincere, effective people and, most importantly, aimed not at empty talk but at results,” he said.
He also thanked the leadership of the UAE for hosting the talks.
Speaking to reporters after the second day of three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the US, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the humanitarian question was on the table.
“Yes, it was raised. Members of our delegation worked on this purposefully. We agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future,” he said.
Pressed on earlier rounds in Türkiye and Switzerland, where the sides also secured prisoner swaps, Medinsky offered no additional detail. He said the specifics of the negotiating process are never discussed until a final agreement is reached.
The centerpiece of the Abu Dhabi talks, he said, was the future of European security architecture.
“We exchanged our positions, in some places found mutual understanding, in some places not. And this conversation will certainly be continued,” he said.
Medinsky said Russia has pressed for a new European security system repeatedly, including in 2008 and 2021, and argued that the war in Ukraine exposed the failure of the current one.
“The world needs a new modern, updated security system, a fair one, not at the expense of some individual countries,” he said.
No contact with European delegation
The Russian delegation held no contact with European representatives in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky said.
“No, we did not communicate with them. We don’t really understand in what status they are here. The negotiations are of an approved bilateral nature,” he said.
“We receive not a single peace initiative, not a single concrete peace proposal from European countries,” he said. “If they came here as tourists, let them talk among themselves. When there are some concrete proposals, then they can be discussed.”
Medinsky also had words of praise for US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
“(US President Donald) Trump’s envoys are sincere, effective people and, most importantly, aimed not at empty talk but at results,” he said.
He also thanked the leadership of the UAE for hosting the talks.
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