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21-Karat Gold Sells At JD82.8 Per Gram Locally


Date: 2026-11-11 07:08:09

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- The selling price of 21-karat gold, the grade most sought after by citizens in the local market, reached JD82.8 per gram at jewelry shops on Wednesday. The buying price stood at JD79.4.

The Jordanian Jewelers Syndicate (JJSJO) said 24-karat gold sold at JD95 per gram at jewelry shops, while 18-karat gold sold at JD73.3 per gram.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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