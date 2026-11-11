Education Ministry, EU, UNICEF Launch €20M Learning Recovery Program In 300 Jordanian Schools

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, the European Union, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched "the Schools Teaching for Learning Recovery (ST4LR) program" on Wednesday.

Backed by a €20 million EU grant to improve learning outcomes across 300 schools in Jordan, the program focuses on strengthening foundational reading and mathematics skills among children, supporting educators, enhancing the role of families and local communities in student learning, and providing psychosocial support, according to a ministry statement.

Speaking at the launching event held at Jabal Al Shamali School in the Southern Jordan Valley, representing Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, Ministry Secretary-General for School Affairs Nawaf Ajarma stated the program provides a "practical" approach to addressing educational gaps and building core competencies, particularly in literacy and numeracy.

He noted that the initiative also improves instructional practices and fosters "safe, inclusive" learning environments that accommodate individual student differences.

Ajarma underscored the pivotal role of school administrations and teaching staff in ensuring the success of the initiative, noting that teachers form the cornerstone of the educational process while schools serve as the environment where plans and programs transform into tangible results.

In turn, UNICEF Representative in Jordan Marc Rubin noted that children facing difficulties in reading or comprehending mathematics encounter heightened hurdles in grasping subsequent lessons, adding that with appropriate support, students can bridge learning gaps and restore self-confidence.

Commending the EU's support, he stated UNICEF will partner with the ministry to help teachers address children's learning needs and enable more students to stay in school and succeed.

Mary Horvers, Head of the Governance and Human Development Team at the EU Delegation to Jordan, affirmed that equity and educational quality remain fundamental EU principles.

She said the €20 million initiative extends beyond classroom funding to forge a partnership with the ministry and UNICEF aimed at helping 20,000 children improve reading skills and 40,000 enhance mathematics competencies.

Looking ahead, the partners aim to achieve measurable progress in student learning while supporting educators to better address pupil needs, fostering a more equitable educational system that ensures no child falls behind due to learning deficits or background.

//Petra// NQ