11 Police Personnel, Including DSP, Martyred In Kohat Attack
According to police sources, the personnel were on their way to launch an operation against individuals involved in illegal gold mining when terrorists ambushed and attacked them.
Initial reports put the death toll at seven, but Rescue officials later confirmed that the number had risen to 11. The injured were shifted to hospital, while fears of further casualties remain.
Following the attack, additional police personnel reached the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.
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