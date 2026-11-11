Russian Military May Attempt Another Landing On Quarantine Island In Kherson, Military Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the South Group of Forces, told Ukrinform.

“Russian occupation forces are likely preparing to make another attempt to land assault groups in the Korabel neighborhood on Quarantine Island in Kherson. According to available information, the enemy plans to replenish its units' boat supplies for use in further assault operations,” she said.

That said, no buildup of enemy personnel or equipment has been detected. According to Shevchenko, Ukraine's Defense Forces, including units of the South Group of Forces, are monitoring the enemy's logistics routes, significantly complicating preparations for such an operation.

Russia suffers record weeklyof over 16,000 troops in early November – Ukraine's General Staff

“ Ukrainian troops have adapted to the enemy's tactics and stepped up surveillance of the right bank of the Dnipro River. The situation remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces, including units of the South Group of Forces,” the deputy spokesperson stressed.

She added that the Defense Forces are monitoring any attempts by the enemy to exploit weather conditions or other factors to infiltrate the Ukrainian-held bank undetected.

“The effectiveness of our units' combat operations is reflected, in particular, in the enemy's losses. In the first ten days of November alone, units of the South Group of Forces eliminated 2,390 Russian troops and destroyed 1,235 pieces of military equipment and weapons,” Shevchenko said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces are carrying out preparatory activities that may indicate an intention to establish a foothold on the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, build up their forces near the Korabel neighborhood, and use the area as a springboard for a further advance on Kherson.

Photo courtesy of ArmyInform