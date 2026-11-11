Kherson Marks Fourth Anniversary Of Its Liberation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the hero city of Kherson and the right bank of Kherson region, I paid tribute to the people who enable our region to keep living and fighting despite extremely difficult circumstances,” the post reads.

Prokudin said he had presented state awards and regional honors to representatives of the healthcare sector, media organizations, municipal enterprises, and public administration, as well as to volunteers and law enforcement officers.

Despite constant Russian shelling and drone terror, the region's cities and villages remain Ukrainian. This is largely thanks to the people who continue to work, provide assistance, keep communities running, and care for others, he noted.

“I bow my head in memory of all those who gave their lives for Kherson region: the service members who died defending our land and the civilians whose lives were taken by Russian aggression,” the regional administration head added.

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The Kherson Region Police noted that the city's return to Ukrainian control was a long-awaited event for its residents. At the same time, November 11 serves as a reminder of the high price of freedom. Kherson residents remember not only the defenders who were killed, but also all the service members, members of the resistance, and civilians who lost their lives as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, Kherson was liberated on November 11, 2022. In addition to the city, other parts of Kherson region, as well as part of Mykolaiv region on the right bank of the Dnipro River, were also liberated.