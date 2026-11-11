Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Strike On Military Vehicle Depot In Donetsk Center For The Study Of The Occupation


Date: 2026-11-11 07:07:12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reported the attack in a Telegram post.

Overnight, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a massive strike on a vehicle depot in the Kirovskyi district of occupied Donetsk, which the Russians used to store military vehicles,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He said that, according to the information available to him, at least five trucks and five buses used to transport personnel had been completely burned out. Several dozen other vehicles sustained critical damage and, according to preliminary information, are no longer fit for use.

“This means the Russians have lost not only vehicles for transporting supplies, but also some of their means of transporting personnel. The full extent of the losses still needs to be established. However, we can already say: 'An excellent result!'” the head of the Center emphasized.

Read also: Ukraine's USF strike Russian Solntsepyok heavy flame thrower system in occupied Donetsk region

As reported, operators of the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck a Russian drone hub at Donetsk Airport using middle-strike capabilities.

Photo courtesy of Andriushchenko Time/Telegram

MENAFN11112026000193011044ID1111946815


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search