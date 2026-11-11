Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Strike On Military Vehicle Depot In Donetsk Center For The Study Of The Occupation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reported the attack in a Telegram post.

Overnight, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a massive strike on a vehicle depot in the Kirovskyi district of occupied Donetsk, which the Russians used to store military vehicles,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He said that, according to the information available to him, at least five trucks and five buses used to transport personnel had been completely burned out. Several dozen other vehicles sustained critical damage and, according to preliminary information, are no longer fit for use.

“This means the Russians have lost not only vehicles for transporting supplies, but also some of their means of transporting personnel. The full extent of the losses still needs to be established. However, we can already say: 'An excellent result!'” the head of the Center emphasized.

Ukraine's USF strike Russian Solntsepyok heavythrower system in occupied Donetsk region

As reported, operators of the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck a Russian drone hub at Donetsk Airport using middle-strike capabilities.

Photo courtesy of Andriushchenko Time/Telegram