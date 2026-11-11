Zelensky Hopes U.S. Will Support A Step-By-Step Approach In Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the statement while speaking to the media alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Ukrinform reports.

“I think the sequence of steps – and I hope the Americans will support it – is very important. Step by step. We need to think about how to stop the war, and then about the structure, then security, and then prosperity,” Zelensky said, commenting on the talks in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed that the most important task was to end the war as soon as possible.

“All these issues are very important, but the most important thing is to stop the war because we are losing people and undermining security around the world,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky also stressed the significance of involving European countries in the negotiating process, as the end of the war against Ukraine is inextricably linked to the security of the whole of Europe. He said it was impossible to discuss ending the war, future security, and the reconstruction of Ukraine and Europe without the involvement of European partners.

Zelensky also said he expected further updates from Ukraine's negotiating team later in the day on possible practical steps being discussed in the UAE. These included a possible energy truce, a ceasefire at sea, an exchange of prisoners of war, and preparations for a meeting at the leaders' level.

: Fastest way to end war lies in holding positions and moving to negotiation

The President noted, however, that the talks were still ongoing and that the concrete outcomes of the discussions would become known later.

As Ukrinform reported, thefirst day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10. Before that, the Ukrainian delegation held consultations with European and U.S. partners. The meetings focused on humanitarian issues, the release of prisoners, security guarantees, and possible de-escalation measures.