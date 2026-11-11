Syria’s Sharaa Lands in Antalya for COP31 Climate Summit
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa touched down in Türkiye’s southern province of Antalya on Wednesday for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
Syria’s official news agency confirmed the arrival, saying he came to “to participate in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).” It released no further details about his schedule.
Sharaa’s trip coincides with a two-day summit of heads of state and government on Nov. 11-12, featuring speeches and bilateral meetings. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are slated to address the opening session.
The wider conference began Monday and runs through Nov. 20. It is the first time Türkiye has hosted the UN climate talks, with Australia chairing the negotiations.
The UN says the agenda centers on climate finance, adaptation to climate change and the transition to clean energy.
Syria’s official news agency confirmed the arrival, saying he came to “to participate in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).” It released no further details about his schedule.
Sharaa’s trip coincides with a two-day summit of heads of state and government on Nov. 11-12, featuring speeches and bilateral meetings. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are slated to address the opening session.
The wider conference began Monday and runs through Nov. 20. It is the first time Türkiye has hosted the UN climate talks, with Australia chairing the negotiations.
The UN says the agenda centers on climate finance, adaptation to climate change and the transition to clean energy.
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