Tajikistan, Kuwait Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 10, 2026, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Kuwait Khusrav Noziri visited Al Jahra Governorate, where he met with Governor Hamad Jassim Al-Habashi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting focused on further strengthening bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait.

The sides gave special attention to the prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, agricultural, and tourism cooperation.

Additionally, discussions centered on establishing direct contacts between the subnational regional authorities of both nations to foster interregional business partnerships and economic ties.

Al Jahra is one of Kuwait's six governorates and the largest by geographical area. Located in the northwestern part of the country, it is regarded as an important agricultural area and includes residential communities and various economic activities.

The governorate also extends towards Kuwait's borders with Iraq and Saudi Arabia, making it an important geographical region within the country.

Kuwait's economy is heavily dependent on the hydrocarbon sector, with oil accounting for approximately 90 percent of government revenue and 95% of export earnings. At the same time, the country is pursuing economic diversification through infrastructure development, efforts to attract investment, and the expansion of non-oil economic activities.

These priorities create opportunities for developing cooperation with foreign partners across trade, investment, agriculture, and other sectors.