BEDELITE Fall Releases: Internationally Award-Winning Home Textiles To Warm Up Your November Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rialto, California, US, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As November rolls in and crisp autumn air settles in our homes, it's the perfect time to refresh sofas, beds and cozy nooks with soft new textiles. If you're shopping for stylish, comfortable, high-quality fall bedding, keep reading to learn about. The brand has earned major international design awards across 2026–2027 while launching a lineup of seasonally inspired throw blankets for holiday decor, quiet nights at home and group gatherings.

About BEDELITE

BEDELITE is a global home textile brand with decades of manufacturing expertise. It focuses on creating premium home linens built on the principle of health-first design.

The brand was founded to solve common household frustrations: skin irritation from untested fabrics, sleep disruption from night sweats, and allergic reactions triggered by harsh chemical treatments in low-quality textiles.









BEDELITE's guiding philosophy prioritizes human well-being over pure aesthetics or cheap production costs. Every sheet set and throw blanket balances accessible pricing, rigorously verified safe raw materials and functional upgrades that solve real sleep and decorating challenges. The brand maintains full transparency for all material specifications and embeds sustainable practices throughout production and packaging.

International Design Awards: Global Recognition for Design & Sustainability

Alongside its new seasonal blanket collection, two flagship BEDELITE products have earned prestigious international design honors: the European Product Design Award (EPDA) and the German Design Award. Both competitions judge entries on multiple strict criteria, including innovative design, human-centric value, aesthetic quality and circular sustainability.

The European Product Design Award (EPDA) is a globally recognized competition celebrating outstanding product design. It features dedicated categories for Home & Garden and Textiles & Fabrics. Judges evaluate more than just visual appeal, weighing human-focused design, innovation and unique market differentiation.

The German Design Award is Germany's highest official design prize, initiated by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. It includes a dedicated category for Home Textiles and Home Accessories, honoring beautifully designed, industry-leading home goods. It carries immense prestige within the worldwide home decor and textile community.

BEDELITE's two core textile products secured an impressive slate of awards:

1.Chenille Waffle Throw Blanket













2026 EPDA European Product Design Award WINNER, Home (Household Products) / Interior Decoration Products category

2027 German Design Award WINNER, Excellent Product Design – Home Textiles and Home Accessories 2027 German Design Award WINNER, Excellent Product Design – Circular Design

2.Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set













2026 EPDA European Product Design Award Honorable Mention, Eco Design-Sustainable: Home Products category

2027 German Design Award WINNER, Excellent Product Design – Home Textiles and Home Accessories 2027 German Design Award WINNER, Excellent Product Design – Circular Design

These awards validate BEDELITE's commitment to thoughtful product development. The brand builds each textile with durability, safety and eco-consciousness baked in, rather than treating them as afterthoughts to visual style.

Q4 Fall New Arrivals: 4 Seasonal Throw Blankets for Halloween, Fall Living & Football Watch Parties

Beyond its award-winning sheet sets and throws, BEDELITE launches four brand-new blankets this Q4, tailored for fall home styling, holiday decor and casual gatherings.

1. Classic Snowflake Knit Throw Blanket









This festive knit blanket features a rich red base patterned with white snowflakes and Christmas trees for timeless holiday charm. Crafted with a soft knitted construction, it's lightweight and easy to drape over sofas, beds and armchairs. Perfect for Christmas mornings, family gatherings and holiday movie nights, it coordinates seamlessly with trees, stockings and other seasonal decor. It also makes a wonderful holiday gift for anyone who loves traditional Christmas styling.

2. Fleece Comforter Set, Fluffy Bed Set, Burnt Orange









BEDELITE has introduced its Fleece Comforter Set, a super-soft, warm bedding set designed for winter comfort. The set features two distinct sides: a delicate, silky micro-mink side and a flannel-like fleece side with a fuzzy faux-fur touch. Its high-density fleece construction is designed to lock in warmth, reduce heat loss and warm up quickly, while down-alternative filling supports a comfortable sleep experience.

For easy care, the set is machine washable and designed not to fade after washing. BEDELITE recommends washing cold, separately, on a gentle cycle and tumble-drying low; do not bleach, iron, or dry-clean.

3. 3cm Ribbed Flannel Throw Blanket









This burnt-orange throw embodies cozy fall aesthetics. Its elegant 3D ribbed texture adds visual depth and modern flair to any room. Constructed from premium 300GSM microfiber polyester fleece, it's plush, fluffy and lightweight, delivering gentle warmth without bulk.

This versatile blanket shines for everyday fall styling, Halloween decor and Thanksgiving gatherings. It features reinforced stitching and is machine washable, resisting shrinking, fading and shedding. It's a thoughtful gift choice for birthdays, housewarmings and fall holidays for family and friends.

4. Brushed Flannel Throw Blanket – Christmas Snowflake Print

This brushed flannel throw shows crisp white snowflakes on a deep red background, an instant Christmas staple. Made of smooth, lightweight fleece, it offers laid-back comfort for winter evenings and holiday get-togethers. It fits traditional, farmhouse and modern festive decor styles, available in multiple sizes and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified. Durable after repeated washes, it's a practical decorative piece and a lovely Christmas gift for family and friends.



Final Thoughts

This fall, whether you are shopping for cooling, skin-safe bedding for hot sleepers or hunting for eye-catching seasonal throw blankets to refresh your space, BEDELITE has options to fit your needs. The brand balances everyday comfort, thoughtful aesthetics and ongoing sustainable design practices, backed by multiple prestigious international design awards.

To browse the full product lineup and explore more details, visit BEDELITE's official website:

All these items are also available on Amazon; search BEDELITE to view product details and real shopper reviews.

CONTACT: Khang Pham,...