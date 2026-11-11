Aebi Schmidt Group Reports Continued Growth In Net Sales And Profitability In A Challenging Market Environment, Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Q3 2026 Order Intake of $528m, up 2.0% vs Q3 2025 and Order Backlog of $1.3b, expanding 16.4% vs Q3 2025 on the back of good demand particularly in Airport, Municipal and for Walk-In Van solutions

Net Sales of $493m in Q3 2026, up 4.6% vs Q3 2025, supported by very strong performance in Walk-In Vans

Gross Margin of 19.2% in Q3 2026, down 80bps vs Q3 2025 due to ongoing high inflationary pressure

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $44.2m in Q3 2026, up 4.9% vs Q3 2025, representing an unchanged 9.0% of Net Sales, overcoming gross margin performance with accelerated synergy realization and cost management

Net Income substantially improved to $10.8m in Q3 2026, up $9.6m vs Q3 2025

Aebi Schmidt Group updates full-year 2026 guidance2 to Net Sales of $1.95b to $2.00b, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $170m to $180m and leverage at year-end of <2.5x Recently announced planned acquisition of O.J. Watson Company Inc, a municipal and commercial upfitter based in Denver, Colorado, generating around $28m in Net Sales in its last fiscal year, and giving Aebi Schmidt direct presence in the Rocky Mountains

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt”, the“Group”, or the“Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, reports continued growth in Net Sales and Profitability, navigating a challenging market environment. “Aebi Schmidt delivered a solid performance navigating a challenging market environment marked by cost inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and supply chain disruptions,” said Barend Fruithof, Chairman and Group CEO of Aebi Schmidt.“We responded quickly by accelerating synergy realization and cost measures to deliver strong profitability, while advancing the transformation of the combined organization at a remarkable pace through an expanded leadership structure and an optimized operational footprint.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Order Intake in Q3 2026 increased 2.0% vs Q3 2025, driven by North America despite softness in select end markets and weaker demand from China and the Middle East driven by geopolitical conflicts

Order Backlog, as of September 30, 2026, grew 16.4% to $1.3b vs September 30, 2025, driven by continued strength in Airport and Municipal and a growing Walk-in-Van backlog, extending into 2027

Net Sales of $493m, a solid 4.6% increase vs Q3 2025



North America Net Sales with strong organic growth of 7.9% vs Q3 2025, reflecting improvements in Municipal and outstanding performance in the Walk-In Van operations

Europe and RoW Net Sales decreasing 3.6% vs Q3 2025, with weaker Rest of the World partially countered by strong performance in core European markets, but also impacted by supply chain disruptions

Gross Margin of 19.2% in Q3 2026, down 80bps vs Q3 2025 primarily due to ongoing high inflationary pressure, with delayed materialization of executed sales price increases

Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q3 2026 of $44.2m, a solid 4.9% increase vs Q3 2025



North America Adjusted EBITDA of $37.2m, a strong increase of $2.9m or 8.4% vs prior year quarter, supported by synergy realization which more than compensated the temporary gross margin pressure

Europe and RoW Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0m, a decrease of $0.8m or 10.6% vs prior year quarter, with disciplined cost management mitigating the effects of supply chain disruptions Q3 2026 Net Income of $10.8m, representing a ninefold increase versus $1.2m in Q3 2025

“We remain focused on increasing profitability and driving sustainable gross margin improvement,” commented Marco Portmann, Group CFO.“We accelerated operational improvements and maintained strict cost discipline to mitigate margin pressure in the short term, while executing sales pricing measures that will drive margin recovery in 2027.”

Net Working Capital1 at $465m at the end of Q3 2026, up 3.0% or $13m vs the end of Q3 2025 vs an increase in net sales of 4.6% and high material cost inflation, driven by further underlying efficiency improvements Net Debt1 of $446m at the end of Q3 2026, a reduction of $22m or 4.8% since the end of Q3 2025. Leverage1 at 2.66x at the end of Q3 2026, improving more than half a turn vs 3.24x at the end of Q3 2025

“Net Working Capital remained stable on a like-for-like basis despite continued growth, underscoring the strength of our operational execution and disciplined approach to working capital management,” commented Marco Portmann.“In addition, leverage continued to improve and is expected to further improve towards year-end on the back of our usual seasonal strong fourth quarter cash flow.” Full Year 2026 Outlook "We continue to grow our relative market position, supported by a very strong backlog, and we are compensating for temporarily reduced gross margins with strict cost management and accelerated measures," concluded Barend Fruithof. "Given the market headwinds and supply chain disruptions, we are updating our guidance for full year 2026." Aebi Schmidt Group updates full-year 2026 guidance2 to Net Sales of $1.95b to $2.00b (formerly $1.95b to $2.15b), Adjusted EBITDA1 of $170m to $180m (formerly $175m to $195m) and leverage at year-end of <2.5x (formerly 2.0x or slightly above). Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast today at 8:30am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at , or directly through:

for the webcast, and for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A. _____________________________

[1] See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

[2] Guidance assumes stable macro-economic and political environment, with no further escalation of inflationary pressures or supply chain disruptions. Leverage guidance includes payments for acquisitions.

Media contact

Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication

...

Phone: +41 44 308 58 48

Investor Contact

Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations

...

Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 | +1 920 259 0440 Further information

(pictures, logos)



About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2026 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions or by using future dates or targets in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings and attainment of acquisition synergies, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Aebi Schmidt's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Aebi Schmidt's control. It is possible that Aebi Schmidt's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aebi Schmidt's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, which are available at or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Aebi Schmidt utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Aebi Schmidt utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Working Capital and Net Debt to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Aebi Schmidt uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Aebi Schmidt's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Aebi Schmidt's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, other companies might calculate these measures differently. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company did not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Leverage, to the most comparable GAAP financial measure because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Aebi Schmidt Group

Combined Financial Summary (Non-GAAP, unaudited)1

(in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA ($k) Q3

2025 Q4

2025 Q1

2026 Q2

2026 Q3

2026

PYTD

YTD Net Sales 471,325 528,371 455,545 496,408 493,107 1,378,816 1,445,060 Net Income / Loss 1,194 8,772 671 10,474 10,798 -6,075 21,943 Add (subtract) Interest Expense 14,228 11,761 11,350 11,126 10,054 35,545 32,530 Depreciation & amortization 14,990 16,159 13,803 14,152 13,071 38,895 41,026 Income tax (benefit) / expenses -447 2,036 488 4,848 7,022 -1,181 12,358 Restructuring and other related charges 12,759 6,391 4,216 1,541 3,375 19,198 9,132 Transaction related expenses and adjustments 5,988 562 434 414 426 26,321 1,274 Foreign exchange losses on external debt -252 -371 300 -23 -930 3,331 -653 Pension related income, net -1,025 -2,076 -776 -739 -746 -2,979 -2,261 Other -5,238 4,839 2,631 320 1,177 -5,133 4,128 Adjusted EBITDA 42,197 48,073 33,117 42,113 44,247 107,922 119,477 Adjusted EBITDA (as % of Net Sales) 9.0% 9.1% 7.3% 8.5% 9.0% 7.8% 8.3%

PYTD includes Q1, Q2 and Q3 2025; YTD includes Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026



To aid investors and analysts with comparability for the combined business of Aebi Schmidt and The Shyft Group, the Company has also presented LTM Adjusted EBITDA for periods prior to June 30, 2025 on a "Combined" basis. Combined non-GAAP financial measures include results for both Aebi Schmidt and Shyft on a combined basis inclusive of periods prior to the acquisition. Information presented on a combined basis does not reflect pro-forma adjustments or other adjustments for costs related to integration activities, cost savings or synergies that have been or may be achieved if the business combination occurred on January 1, 2024.

Net Debt ($k) and Leverage Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Current portion of long-term debt 25,063 46,908 67,911 66,336 44,797 Long-term debt, less current portion 628,359 548,050 560,958 551,343 544,939 Total debt 653,422 594,958 628,869 617,679 589,736 Subtract Cash and cash equivalents 125,971 98,512 115,886 109,734 86,969 Subordinated Shareholder Loans 58,897 59,101 58,213 57,592 56,617 Net Debt 468,554 437,345 454,770 450,353 446,150 Divide by LTM Adjusted EBITDA 144,678 155,995 157,867 165,500 167,550 Net Debt Leverage 3.24x 2.80x 2.88x 2.72x 2.66x

Net Debt as defined in our Credit Facility Agreement, excluding long-term subordinated shareholder loans.

Net Working Capital ($k) Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Accounts receivable 297,322 310,755 271,241 276,267 282,219 Inventories 384,446 346,423 379,186 380,154 394,258 Accounts payable -230,307 -234,642 -201,927 -207,281 -211,557 Total Net Working Capital 451,461 422,536 448,500 449,140 464,920

Net Working Capital is calculated as Accounts Receivable plus Inventory, less Accounts Payable



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($k) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Sales 471,325 528,371 455,545 496,408 493,107 Cost of products sold -377,212 -428,568 -368,156 -399,116 -398,534 Gross profit 94,113 99,803 87,389 97,292 94,573 Operating expenses: Research and development -8,735 -7,700 -6,701 -6,438 -6,334 Selling, general and administrative -59,296 -57,053 -58,547 -55,702 -57,736 Amortization of purchased intangibles -7,975 -8,193 -8,052 -8,414 -6,624 Other operating income (expense) -610 459 1,279 302 -73 Total operating expenses -76,616 -72,487 -72,021 -70,252 -70,767 Operating income 17,497 27,316 15,368 27,040 23,806 Other income (expense): Interest expense -14,227 -11,761 -11,350 -11,126 -10,054 Other income (expense) -2,523 -4,747 -2,859 -592 4,068 Total other income (expense) -16,750 -16,508 -14,209 -11,718 -5,986 Income (loss) before income taxes 747 10,808 1,159 15,322 17,820 Income tax (expense) benefit 447 -2,036 -488 -4,848 -7,022 Net income (loss) 1,194 8,772 671 10,474 10,798 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest -12 4 -24 -36 -16 Net income (loss) attributable to Aebi Schmidt Holding AG 1,206 8,768 695 10,510 10,814 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.02 0.11 0.01 0.14 0.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.02 0.11 0.01 0.14 0.14 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 76,963 76,991 77,106 77,181 77,258 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 77,134 77,300 77,406 77,520 77,546





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($k) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 125,971 98,512 115,886 109,734 86,969 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 297,322 310,755 271,241 276,267 282,219 Contract assets 82,632 82,342 81,430 92,868 93,642 Inventories 384,446 346,423 379,186 380,154 394,258 Prepaid expense and other current assets 29,855 39,698 42,553 38,010 34,805 Total current assets 920,226 877,730 890,296 897,033 891,893 Property, plant and equipment, net 172,949 167,899 162,626 160,459 157,982 Goodwill 415,149 403,147 403,681 409,092 409,092 Intangible assets, net 341,341 334,726 326,532 320,261 313,294 Deferred tax assets 7,699 5,910 5,733 5,687 5,633 Right of use assets operating leases 164,925 167,162 166,166 170,881 165,651 Other assets 53,071 51,705 52,081 52,298 56,594 TOTAL ASSETS 2,075,360 2,008,279 2,007,115 2,015,711 2,000,139 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 230,307 234,642 201,927 207,281 211,557 Accrued warranty 17,509 17,669 17,148 16,267 16,176 Accrued compensation and related taxes 36,386 36,957 32,900 30,392 26,303 Contract liabilities 23,330 19,856 24,222 26,791 22,717 Operating lease liabilities 19,345 18,856 18,318 18,262 17,696 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 85,895 86,366 86,010 87,272 89,341 Current portion of long-term debt 25,063 46,908 67,911 66,336 44,797 Total current liabilities 437,835 461,254 448,436 452,601 428,587 Other non-current liabilities 19,368 15,308 14,822 14,812 16,283 Long-term operating lease liabilities 141,058 144,401 144,839 150,632 146,891 Long-term debt, less current portion 569,462 488,949 502,745 493,751 488,322 Long-term loans from shareholders* 58,897 59,101 58,213 57,592 56,617 Deferred tax liabilities 36,445 24,315 23,367 22,029 25,778 Total liabilities 1,263,065 1,193,328 1,192,422 1,191,417 1,162,478 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 76,977 76,999 77,158 77,217 77,260 Additional paid-in capital 651,531 652,425 652,736 654,231 655,180 Treasury shares, at cost -257 -257 -257 -257 -257 Retained earnings 50,721 57,551 56,300 64,865 73,734 Accumulated other comprehensive income 33,277 28,183 28,730 28,248 31,770 Total Shareholders' equity attributable to AEBI 812,249 814,901 814,667 824,304 837,687 Non-controlling interest 46 50 26 -10 -26 Total Shareholders' equity 812,295 814,951 814,693 824,294 837,661 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,075,360 2,008,279 2,007,115 2,015,711 2,000,139

* Q3 2025 figure previously included in“Long-term debt, less current portion” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025; presented above as“Long-term loans from shareholders” for comparison purposes"

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($k) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 1,194 8,772 671 10,474 10,798 Depreciation and amortization 14,990 16,159 13,803 14,152 13,071 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 5,288 1,903 1,003 1,573 490 Foreign exchange (gains) losses on debt -250 -371 300 -23 -930 Non-cash financing costs 4,366 -2,749 457 457 457 Changes in valuation of liability for employee share plan -6,377 0 0 0 0 Deferred taxes -5,301 4,001 2,355 599 3,973 Pension -176 -1,788 -119 -118 -111 Other, net 157 829 -9 6 -36 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets -37,802 -12,728 38,445 -17,754 -7,355 Inventories 4,331 38,639 -35,777 -10,132 -15,230 Accounts payable 23,933 4,584 -32,060 5,542 4,500 Contract liabilities 911 -10,716 4,641 4,663 -622 Income tax payable and receivable 2,382 -6,150 -2,364 -1,980 2,430 Accrued compensation and related taxes 16,314 -110 -3,206 -2,368 -4,037 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses -26,599 -2,120 0 0 -19,354 Other assets and liabilities -697 -4,631 -5,879 2,016 20,983 Net cash used in/provided by operating activities -3,336 33,524 -17,739 7,107 9,028 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment -5,237 -3,778 -1,934 -2,658 -3,627 Purchases of intangible assets 0 -2 0 0 0 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment -185 205 879 218 46 Net cash acquired in the acquisition of a business 19,905 -539 0 0 0 Net cash used in/provided by investing activities 14,483 -4,114 -1,055 -2,440 -3,581 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt -514,000 -59,182 0 -9,460 -29,851 Proceeds from issuance of debt 574,635 0 41,255 501 3,754 Deferred payments related to historical transactions 0 0 -916 0 0 Payment of finance lease principal -477 -320 -338 -506 -351 Payments of dividends -2,082 -1,828 -2,001 -1,961 -1,941 Exercising and vesting of stock incentive awards -1,966 -44 -1,170 -19 0 Net cash used in/provided by financing activities 56,110 -61,374 36,830 -11,445 -28,389 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -4,865 4,505 -662 626 177 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 62,392 -27,459 17,374 -6,152 -22,765 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 63,579 125,971 98,512 115,886 109,734 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 125,971 98,512 115,886 109,734 86,969



