Aebi Schmidt Group Reports Continued Growth In Net Sales And Profitability In A Challenging Market Environment, Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook
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Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication
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Phone: +41 44 308 58 48
Investor Contact
Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations
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Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 | +1 920 259 0440
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About Aebi Schmidt Group
Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.
Forward-looking statements
This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2026 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions or by using future dates or targets in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings and attainment of acquisition synergies, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Aebi Schmidt's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Aebi Schmidt's control. It is possible that Aebi Schmidt's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aebi Schmidt's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, which are available at or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Aebi Schmidt utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Aebi Schmidt utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Working Capital and Net Debt to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Aebi Schmidt uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Aebi Schmidt's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Aebi Schmidt's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, other companies might calculate these measures differently. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The Company did not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Leverage, to the most comparable GAAP financial measure because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
| Aebi Schmidt Group
Combined Financial Summary (Non-GAAP, unaudited)1
(in thousands)
|Adjusted EBITDA ($k)
| Q3
2025
| Q4
2025
| Q1
2026
| Q2
2026
| Q3
2026
|
PYTD
|
YTD
|Net Sales
|471,325
|528,371
|455,545
|496,408
|493,107
|1,378,816
|1,445,060
|Net Income / Loss
|1,194
|8,772
|671
|10,474
|10,798
|-6,075
|21,943
|Add (subtract)
|Interest Expense
|14,228
|11,761
|11,350
|11,126
|10,054
|35,545
|32,530
|Depreciation & amortization
|14,990
|16,159
|13,803
|14,152
|13,071
|38,895
|41,026
|Income tax (benefit) / expenses
|-447
|2,036
|488
|4,848
|7,022
|-1,181
|12,358
|Restructuring and other related charges
|12,759
|6,391
|4,216
|1,541
|3,375
|19,198
|9,132
|Transaction related expenses and adjustments
|5,988
|562
|434
|414
|426
|26,321
|1,274
|Foreign exchange losses on external debt
|-252
|-371
|300
|-23
|-930
|3,331
|-653
|Pension related income, net
|-1,025
|-2,076
|-776
|-739
|-746
|-2,979
|-2,261
|Other
|-5,238
|4,839
|2,631
|320
|1,177
|-5,133
|4,128
|Adjusted EBITDA
|42,197
|48,073
|33,117
|42,113
|44,247
|107,922
|119,477
|Adjusted EBITDA (as % of Net Sales)
|9.0%
|9.1%
|7.3%
|8.5%
|9.0%
|7.8%
|8.3%
PYTD includes Q1, Q2 and Q3 2025; YTD includes Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026
To aid investors and analysts with comparability for the combined business of Aebi Schmidt and The Shyft Group, the Company has also presented LTM Adjusted EBITDA for periods prior to June 30, 2025 on a "Combined" basis. Combined non-GAAP financial measures include results for both Aebi Schmidt and Shyft on a combined basis inclusive of periods prior to the acquisition. Information presented on a combined basis does not reflect pro-forma adjustments or other adjustments for costs related to integration activities, cost savings or synergies that have been or may be achieved if the business combination occurred on January 1, 2024.
|Net Debt ($k) and Leverage
| Sep 30,
2025
| Dec 31,
2025
| Mar 31,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2026
|Current portion of long-term debt
|25,063
|46,908
|67,911
|66,336
|44,797
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|628,359
|548,050
|560,958
|551,343
|544,939
|Total debt
|653,422
|594,958
|628,869
|617,679
|589,736
|Subtract
|Cash and cash equivalents
|125,971
|98,512
|115,886
|109,734
|86,969
|Subordinated Shareholder Loans
|58,897
|59,101
|58,213
|57,592
|56,617
|Net Debt
|468,554
|437,345
|454,770
|450,353
|446,150
|Divide by
|LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|144,678
|155,995
|157,867
|165,500
|167,550
|Net Debt Leverage
|3.24x
|2.80x
|2.88x
|2.72x
|2.66x
Net Debt as defined in our Credit Facility Agreement, excluding long-term subordinated shareholder loans.
|Net Working Capital ($k)
| Sep 30,
2025
| Dec 31,
2025
| Mar 31,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2026
|Accounts receivable
|297,322
|310,755
|271,241
|276,267
|282,219
|Inventories
|384,446
|346,423
|379,186
|380,154
|394,258
|Accounts payable
|-230,307
|-234,642
|-201,927
|-207,281
|-211,557
|Total Net Working Capital
|451,461
|422,536
|448,500
|449,140
|464,920
Net Working Capital is calculated as Accounts Receivable plus Inventory, less Accounts Payable
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($k)
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Sales
|471,325
|528,371
|455,545
|496,408
|493,107
|Cost of products sold
|-377,212
|-428,568
|-368,156
|-399,116
|-398,534
|Gross profit
|94,113
|99,803
|87,389
|97,292
|94,573
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|-8,735
|-7,700
|-6,701
|-6,438
|-6,334
|Selling, general and administrative
|-59,296
|-57,053
|-58,547
|-55,702
|-57,736
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|-7,975
|-8,193
|-8,052
|-8,414
|-6,624
|Other operating income (expense)
|-610
|459
|1,279
|302
|-73
|Total operating expenses
|-76,616
|-72,487
|-72,021
|-70,252
|-70,767
|Operating income
|17,497
|27,316
|15,368
|27,040
|23,806
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|-14,227
|-11,761
|-11,350
|-11,126
|-10,054
|Other income (expense)
|-2,523
|-4,747
|-2,859
|-592
|4,068
|Total other income (expense)
|-16,750
|-16,508
|-14,209
|-11,718
|-5,986
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|747
|10,808
|1,159
|15,322
|17,820
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|447
|-2,036
|-488
|-4,848
|-7,022
|Net income (loss)
|1,194
|8,772
|671
|10,474
|10,798
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|-12
|4
|-24
|-36
|-16
|Net income (loss) attributable to Aebi Schmidt Holding AG
|1,206
|8,768
|695
|10,510
|10,814
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|0.02
|0.11
|0.01
|0.14
|0.14
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|0.02
|0.11
|0.01
|0.14
|0.14
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|76,963
|76,991
|77,106
|77,181
|77,258
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|77,134
|77,300
|77,406
|77,520
|77,546
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($k)
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|125,971
|98,512
|115,886
|109,734
|86,969
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses
|297,322
|310,755
|271,241
|276,267
|282,219
|Contract assets
|82,632
|82,342
|81,430
|92,868
|93,642
|Inventories
|384,446
|346,423
|379,186
|380,154
|394,258
|Prepaid expense and other current assets
|29,855
|39,698
|42,553
|38,010
|34,805
|Total current assets
|920,226
|877,730
|890,296
|897,033
|891,893
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|172,949
|167,899
|162,626
|160,459
|157,982
|Goodwill
|415,149
|403,147
|403,681
|409,092
|409,092
|Intangible assets, net
|341,341
|334,726
|326,532
|320,261
|313,294
|Deferred tax assets
|7,699
|5,910
|5,733
|5,687
|5,633
|Right of use assets operating leases
|164,925
|167,162
|166,166
|170,881
|165,651
|Other assets
|53,071
|51,705
|52,081
|52,298
|56,594
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,075,360
|2,008,279
|2,007,115
|2,015,711
|2,000,139
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|230,307
|234,642
|201,927
|207,281
|211,557
|Accrued warranty
|17,509
|17,669
|17,148
|16,267
|16,176
|Accrued compensation and related taxes
|36,386
|36,957
|32,900
|30,392
|26,303
|Contract liabilities
|23,330
|19,856
|24,222
|26,791
|22,717
|Operating lease liabilities
|19,345
|18,856
|18,318
|18,262
|17,696
|Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
|85,895
|86,366
|86,010
|87,272
|89,341
|Current portion of long-term debt
|25,063
|46,908
|67,911
|66,336
|44,797
|Total current liabilities
|437,835
|461,254
|448,436
|452,601
|428,587
|Other non-current liabilities
|19,368
|15,308
|14,822
|14,812
|16,283
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|141,058
|144,401
|144,839
|150,632
|146,891
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|569,462
|488,949
|502,745
|493,751
|488,322
|Long-term loans from shareholders*
|58,897
|59,101
|58,213
|57,592
|56,617
|Deferred tax liabilities
|36,445
|24,315
|23,367
|22,029
|25,778
|Total liabilities
|1,263,065
|1,193,328
|1,192,422
|1,191,417
|1,162,478
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
|76,977
|76,999
|77,158
|77,217
|77,260
|Additional paid-in capital
|651,531
|652,425
|652,736
|654,231
|655,180
|Treasury shares, at cost
|-257
|-257
|-257
|-257
|-257
|Retained earnings
|50,721
|57,551
|56,300
|64,865
|73,734
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|33,277
|28,183
|28,730
|28,248
|31,770
|Total Shareholders' equity attributable to AEBI
|812,249
|814,901
|814,667
|824,304
|837,687
|Non-controlling interest
|46
|50
|26
|-10
|-26
|Total Shareholders' equity
|812,295
|814,951
|814,693
|824,294
|837,661
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|2,075,360
|2,008,279
|2,007,115
|2,015,711
|2,000,139
* Q3 2025 figure previously included in“Long-term debt, less current portion” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025; presented above as“Long-term loans from shareholders” for comparison purposes"
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($k)
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|1,194
|8,772
|671
|10,474
|10,798
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,990
|16,159
|13,803
|14,152
|13,071
|Non-cash stock based compensation expense
|5,288
|1,903
|1,003
|1,573
|490
|Foreign exchange (gains) losses on debt
|-250
|-371
|300
|-23
|-930
|Non-cash financing costs
|4,366
|-2,749
|457
|457
|457
|Changes in valuation of liability for employee share plan
|-6,377
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deferred taxes
|-5,301
|4,001
|2,355
|599
|3,973
|Pension
|-176
|-1,788
|-119
|-118
|-111
|Other, net
|157
|829
|-9
|6
|-36
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and contract assets
|-37,802
|-12,728
|38,445
|-17,754
|-7,355
|Inventories
|4,331
|38,639
|-35,777
|-10,132
|-15,230
|Accounts payable
|23,933
|4,584
|-32,060
|5,542
|4,500
|Contract liabilities
|911
|-10,716
|4,641
|4,663
|-622
|Income tax payable and receivable
|2,382
|-6,150
|-2,364
|-1,980
|2,430
|Accrued compensation and related taxes
|16,314
|-110
|-3,206
|-2,368
|-4,037
|Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
|-26,599
|-2,120
|0
|0
|-19,354
|Other assets and liabilities
|-697
|-4,631
|-5,879
|2,016
|20,983
|Net cash used in/provided by operating activities
|-3,336
|33,524
|-17,739
|7,107
|9,028
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|-5,237
|-3,778
|-1,934
|-2,658
|-3,627
|Purchases of intangible assets
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|-185
|205
|879
|218
|46
|Net cash acquired in the acquisition of a business
|19,905
|-539
|0
|0
|0
|Net cash used in/provided by investing activities
|14,483
|-4,114
|-1,055
|-2,440
|-3,581
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on debt
|-514,000
|-59,182
|0
|-9,460
|-29,851
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|574,635
|0
|41,255
|501
|3,754
|Deferred payments related to historical transactions
|0
|0
|-916
|0
|0
|Payment of finance lease principal
|-477
|-320
|-338
|-506
|-351
|Payments of dividends
|-2,082
|-1,828
|-2,001
|-1,961
|-1,941
|Exercising and vesting of stock incentive awards
|-1,966
|-44
|-1,170
|-19
|0
|Net cash used in/provided by financing activities
|56,110
|-61,374
|36,830
|-11,445
|-28,389
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|-4,865
|4,505
|-662
|626
|177
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|62,392
|-27,459
|17,374
|-6,152
|-22,765
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|63,579
|125,971
|98,512
|115,886
|109,734
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|125,971
|98,512
|115,886
|109,734
|86,969
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