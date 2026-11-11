(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AC Immune to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Lausanne, Switzerland, November 11, 2026 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharma company targeting the key pathologic misfolded proteins and pathways that drive neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Martin Zügel, Interim CEO, will present and participate in a fireside chat at the annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026, taking place November 16-19 in London, UK. The session will begin with a brief company presentation by Martin, followed by a fireside chat hosted by Alyna Shamsi, Equity Research Analyst at Jefferies. During the session, Martin will discuss AC Immune's lead candidate, ACI-7104, an anti-alpha-synuclein (a-syn) active immunotherapy in Phase 2 development for early-stage Parkinson's disease, alongside updates on the Company's wholly-owned portfolio, including ACI-19764 and its small-molecule Morphomer targeting a-syn. Session details Presentation and fireside chat

Speaker: Martin Zügel, Interim CEO, AC Immune

Host: Alyna Shamsi, Equity Research Analyst, Jefferies

Session: Biotechnology | Hybrid

Date/Time/Location: November 18, 11:30 GMT, Waldorf – Aldwych, Ground Level Ends For further information, please contact:

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: ...



International Media

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan, Ben Cowe

Phone: +44 (0) 20 4566 8543

Email: ...



About AC Immune SA

AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) is a clinical-stage biopharma company selectively targeting the key pathologic misfolded proteins and pathways that drive neurodegenerative diseases. Building on more than two decades of expertise in the field of misfolded proteins, AC Immune is advancing a diversified portfolio of disease-modifying active immunotherapies and small molecule approaches.

AC Immune's wholly-owned pipeline includes its lead program, ACI-7104, in Phase 2 development for early Parkinson's disease (PD), a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting c.10 million people worldwide with no approved disease-modifying therapies today. By targeting misfolded alpha-synuclein, a key driver of PD progression, ACI-7104 aims to slow, or halt, the spread of the disease throughout the brain before irreversible neurological damage occurs. The Company is also advancing ACI-19764, an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor in Phase 1, and a preclinical intracellular small molecule alpha-synuclein program.

AC Immune has built one of the most extensively validated neurodegenerative disease pipelines in biotech, including three active immunotherapies with FDA Fast Track designation, and programs being developed in collaboration with three of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. These collaborations provide external validation of the Company's science, targets and proprietary platforms while contributing substantial non-dilutive funding, more than $4.5 billion in potential milestone payments, and future royalty opportunities. By combining deep expertise in protein misfolding with differentiated technology platforms and clinically validated targets, AC Immune is advancing a new generation of disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, aiming to make a real difference for patients.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,”“outlook” or“continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions“Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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