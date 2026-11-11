Tryhard Dazzles 50,000 Spectators With 4,050-Drone Light Show At Saga International Balloon Fiesta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited (“TryHard” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TryHard Japan Co., Ltd. (“TryHard Japan”), successfully operated a drone light show reportedly the largest in Japan, featuring 4,050 drones at the 2026 Saga International Balloon Fiesta on November 3, 2026, along the banks of the Kase River in Saga City, Japan.

According to the event organizer, the performance attracted approximately 50,000 spectators, and featured synchronized drone formations accompanied by a live violin performance. The drone show was operated by TryHard Japan, with planning and production undertaken by SBI MUSIC CIRCUS Co., Ltd.

Bringing Drone Entertainment to Asia's Largest Hot Air Balloon Competition

The Saga International Balloon Fiesta, which began in 1980, is Asia's largest hot air balloon competition. The five-day festival, running from October 30 to November 3, drew approximately 852,000 visitors in total, including 240,000 on November 3 alone, when the drone show took place, demonstrating the scale of the event and its significance as a major regional attraction.

The 4,050-drone performance transformed the evening sky into a canvas of light, depicting Saga's history, streetscapes and familiar local scenery. Accompanied by live violin music, the show created a distinctive transition from the festival's daytime hot air balloon activities to a technology-driven nighttime entertainment experience.









Caption: A synchronized drone formation illuminates the night sky during the 2026 Saga International Balloon Fiesta, where TryHard Japan operated a 4,050-drone performance.

Building on a Growing Track Record in Drone Entertainment

TryHard Japan has incorporated drone performances into its entertainment productions since 2022, beginning with a 500-drone show at the Osaka Senshu Summer Festival. It has since expanded its experience in combining drone technology with fireworks, music and other live entertainment elements.

In August 2026, the Company participated in the 10th anniversary SBI Fireworks Festival in Osaka-Sennan, which featured a record-setting 4,000-drone performance. The Saga show further demonstrated TryHard Japan's capabilities in operating large-scale drone entertainment across different event settings.

Expanding Drone Entertainment Opportunities

Building on its event production and operational experience, TryHard Japan is developing drone entertainment as a standalone business, exploring opportunities across regional tourism, corporate promotions and personalized celebrations.

Under the concept of “Connecting Hearts with Light,” the Company aims to combine drone technology with creative entertainment to engage audiences and support regional revitalization while participating in Japan's emerging low-altitude economy.

Rakuyo Otsuki, Chief Executive Officer of TryHard Holdings, commented:“The successful 4,050-drone performance at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta demonstrates how technology can bring new dimensions to established cultural events. Building on our experience in large-scale entertainment production, we see exciting opportunities to develop drone-based experiences that connect audiences with local communities and support regional revitalization across Japan.”

About TryHard Holdings Limited

TryHard Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: THH) is a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan with investments across nightlife, music, culture, and live events.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, TryHard Japan Co., Ltd., the Company plans, produces and operates large-scale music festivals, live entertainment events and cultural programs across Japan. The Company continues to expand its entertainment platform through differentiated content, strategic collaborations and technology-driven audience experiences.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook in this press release, as well as TryHard's strategic and operational plans and expectations regarding its business expansion and venue operations, contain forward-looking statements. TryHard may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about TryHard's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: TryHard's goals and strategies; TryHard's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the lifestyle entertainment business in Japan; TryHard's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; TryHard's expectations regarding its relationships with its customers and other stakeholders; competition in TryHard's industry; TryHard's proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to TryHard's industry, and general economic and business conditions in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company's filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at