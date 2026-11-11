CDT Commences Human Skin Studies With QIMA Life Sciences On Novel Tapinarof Combinations In Vitiligo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the“Company”) today announced that studies have commenced with QIMA Life Sciences, a world leading preclinical dermatology CRO, marking the formal kick-off of the partnership announced on September 18, 2026. QIMA will evaluate CDT's proprietary tapinarof combinations in vitiligo using human skin from both healthy donors and patients, generating data in the most physiologically relevant setting available at the preclinical stage. Evidence of activity in human tissue gives potential partners far greater confidence in clinical translation than conventional models.

Vitiligo affects approximately 0.5%-2.0% of the global population, with the global vitiligo drug market estimated at approximately US$2.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$6.6 billion by 2030. Current treatments often prove intolerable for many patients, especially pediatric patients, leaving a significant unmet need for therapies that are both effective and well tolerated. Positive results will form the core of the licensing data package for CDT's tapinarof combinations, supported by the Company's solid form and method-of-use patents and Sarborg-led AI analysis. CDT's strategy is to out-license the combinations to a partner to take them through to commercialisation.

For further information or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please contact the Company at ....

About QIMA Life Sciences

QIMA Life Sciences is a contract research organization specializing in cellular and molecular pharmacology. It partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to advance research and accelerate drug development through tailored, science-driven solutions spanning early discovery through clinical development. By combining preclinical and clinical research and testing solutions with advanced AI-driven image analysis and digital data platforms, QIMA Life Sciences enables companies to generate the robust scientific evidence needed to bring innovative drugs to patients with confidence.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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