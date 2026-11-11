Crypto News: Pepeto Announces 160% APY Staking Open While Solana Price Prediction Targets $1,200

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has confirmed its staking still pays 160% APY, a rate almost nobody else in the market comes close to. When the market is this shaky, earning a steady yield while you wait beats sitting in cash. And the timing makes it better. Pepeto is still in presale, which means no exchange has listed it yet. That is the one time in a coin's life when the price is as low as it will ever be.

One thing in the buyer data stands out. A lot of the new Pepeto holders are Solana traders. That raises an obvious question: why would people holding a top-ten coin go looking at a presale? To answer it, we need to look at Solana itself, precisely at where the Solana price prediction stands and see if those traders still have a reason to stay.

Crypto News: Pepeto's 160% Staking Rate Next to a Solana Price Prediction Pointing at $1,200

Pepeto starts paying staking rewards the day a buyer joins, so holders are earning before the coin has a market price, which explains part of why new holders keep arriving while the rest of the market sits flat, and the other part is where those holders are coming from, because a growing share of them are moving over from Solana, so Solana is the place to start.

Our Solana price prediction for this cycle is $1,200, the same level Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick has set for 2029, and the target comes from adding up what the network has actually built, since Alpenglow went live across mainnet on October 21 and cut confirmation time from about 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds, the SIMD-0525 update on October 9 halved slot time, and Solana Foundation figures show $5 billion in tokenized real-world assets, $14.6 billion in stablecoins and about $60 billion of DEX volume a month, which means the chain is doing more real work today than it did at its $295 record while the coin trades far below it.

That gap is also visible on the chart right now, because SOL traded near $85.97 on November 10, under an ascending trendline that began in June, with US spot Solana ETFs logging a third straight day of outflows and the RSI at 26.80, per CoinCentral, so $85 is the level that needs to hold and a close back above $90 would be the first sign the slide is over.

The catch for anyone holding it is the math, because from about $86, $1,200 is roughly 14x and it takes three years for a coin already worth near $51 billion, and Solana has paid out its big win already, climbing from under $1 in 2020 to $293, a 290x move that only comes from a tiny market cap, which Solana will never have again.

Smart Money Stays With Pepeto as Money Rotates From Solana Into Ethereum

The Pepeto story begins with something that should not happen. The market froze for months, yet this presale never stopped filling, and it now sits past $11.24 million. A raise that keeps growing while everything else stands still has one explanation. Big holders know something the rest of the market has not caught on to yet, and that is how smart money has always worked.

What they know is that a full DeFi platform is being built inside this presale. But the point is not the list of tools. It is how those tools treat the person using them. A bridge built on lock and mint technology carries assets from one chain to another for almost nothing. A trading platform runs on the Pepeto token with no hidden fees. And because you have to hold the token to use either one, every new user adds demand for the coin. So the project rests on utility people actually pay for, not on attention that fades.

Under all of that, Pepeto still carries a meme coin identity, and names like that get people thinking in 100x terms. There is nothing unrealistic about it. Attention is the one thing a meme coin cannot live without, and Pepeto has plenty of it before a single exchange listing. Presales that do 30x on their first trading day are common in this market. And the biggest meme coin stories have already proven how richly a working product plus a viral name rewards anyone who holds through the debut.

Conclusion

Every look at a large coin lands in the same spot, and Solana is no exception. The growth is real, and a $1,200 Solana price prediction means a big cycle is on its way. But the biggest returns never come from a coin millions of people already hold. Large coins are there to keep a portfolio safe. An early entry is the thing that rewrites a life, and holding that entry at Pepeto earns 160% APY while you wait.

This is how it has always gone. Big money gets made early, and only a few people collect it because only a few can bring themselves to act early. Bitcoin showed that first. Its biggest gains went to people who bought when almost no one believed in it. The same pattern holds across crypto, with the biggest returns coming out of presales, and the window shuts the day the token starts trading. For Pepeto that day is close. Stages are selling out within days, and the listing is arriving sooner than most people planned for.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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