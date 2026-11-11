Moomoo Joins NYSE To Debut Binary Return Options, Broadening Access To Options Trading For Retail Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among the first U.S. retail brokerages to offer Binary Return Options at launch, Moomoo continues to expand its options offering with innovative products designed to broaden investor choice and make options trading more accessible









JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform trusted by more than 31 million users* worldwide, today announced plans to join NYSE American in bringing Binary Return Options to U.S. retail investors. As one of the first U.S. retail brokerages to offer the exchange-listed options contracts at launch, Moomoo aims to bring this new options** product to investors from day one, broadening access to alternative ways of expressing market views through defined-outcome contracts on selected highly liquid stocks and ETFs.

Expanding Access to Innovative Options Products

Binary Return Options offer investors a more intuitive way to express directional views on whether a stock or ETF will finish above or below a specified price at expiration. Unlike traditional options, these European-style contracts feature an all-or-nothing payout structure, with a fixed return when the specified price condition is met.

Key features of Binary Return Options include:



Two defined outcomes: Investors can choose between Finish High and Finish Low contracts, depending on whether they expect the underlying security to close at or above, or below, a specified strike price at expiration.



Fixed Payout and Maximum Loss: Each contract pays $100 if the specified price condition is met, regardless of how far the underlying security moves beyond the strike price. If the condition is not met, the contract expires worthless, and buyers lose the premium paid. Actual returns depend on the premium and applicable fees.

Underlying Securities and Expirations: The initial lineup spans 12 underlying securities - six individual equities (AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, ORCL, SPCX and TSLA) and six ETFs (GLD, IBIT, IWM, SLV, SPY and TLT) - with five consecutive weekly expiration series listed simultaneously.



By introducing Binary Return Options, Moomoo offers investors another way to position around key market catalysts, such as economic announcements and corporate earnings, or manage existing market exposure.







“We've seen this incredible growth in the US options market over the last several years. When we look inside that volume growth, there's a lot of interest in newer ways to trade or newer products to trade,” said ⁠Kevin Tyrrell, Chief Product Officer at NYSE.“We are excited to see Moomoo offering these products to the U.S. Retail clients.”

Powering Smarter Options Trading

To support Binary Return Options trading, Moomoo offers investors dedicated risk analytics and visualized probability models, alongside its Advanced Order types and analytical tools such as P&L Simulator and Strategy Builder. Leveraging Moomoo's fintech capabilities and advanced Super Intelligence, these tools help investors evaluate potential outcomes, assess volatility, manage risk and access institutional-grade market insights to make more informed trading decisions.

“We believe the next chapter of options trading should make it easier for investors to translate a market view into a trade, with a clear understanding of how the product works and what is at stake,” said Neil McDonald, CEO at Moomoo U.S.“Binary Return Options offer another way to make that possible. But our ambition goes beyond providing access to new products. It is about bringing together the trading experience, market insights and education that enable investors to make informed decisions and understand the risks behind them.”

Pioneering New Options Opportunities Globally

Leveraging its parent company's global trading infrastructure and technology capabilities, Moomoo is bringing Binary Return Options to U.S. investors at launch, with plans to expand the product's availability to Asia investors over time.

The launch marks another step in Moomoo's broader efforts to advance its global options offering through product innovation, expanding the range of trading choices available to investors across markets. By combining a more diverse product lineup with professional-grade tools, AI-powered insights and investor education, Moomoo aims to make sophisticated market opportunities more accessible while empowering investors to make smarter decisions aligned with their individual strategies and risk appetites.

*Users of Moomoo Technologies Inc. and its affiliates as of 6/30/2026

**Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Read the Options Disclosure Document (ODD) at j.moomoo.com/017y9J before trading.

***Use of options strategies depends on account eligibility and approval level. Not all investors qualify for all strategies. Understand risks before trading.

Featured tools are available to Moomoo Engine members only. Moomoo Engine is a paid subscription ($3.99/mo or $39.90/yr; auto-renews). Subscription fee automatically reduces to $0.99/mo when account assets exceed $1,000 at the time of billing. Available to eligible Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI") brokerage account holders. Rates and features are subject to change. Other terms and conditions apply. Investing is risky

Important Information: Before investing in an ETF, you should read both its summary prospectus and its full prospectus, which provide detailed information on the ETF's investment objective, principal investment strategies, risks, costs, and historical performance (if any). You can find prospectuses on the websites of the financial firms that sponsor a particular ETF, as well as through your broker.

A Word About Risk: Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to market volatility and the risks of their underlying securities, which may include the risks associated with investing in smaller companies, international securities, commodities, fixed income, and more. An ETF may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV).

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 31 million traders worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit Moomoo's official website at

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView.

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Media Contact:

Carlee Snyder

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