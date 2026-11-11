Bunker Hill Announces Board Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KELLOGG, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) () is announcing that Mr. Gary Thompson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company (the“”), effective November 10, 2026. Mr. Thompson's resignation, mutually agreed, supports Mr. Thompson's need to balance his other commitments and the Company's goal to maintain an appropriate mix of independent and executive directors on its Board, in connection with ongoing preparations for a potential listing of the Company's shares on a U.S. national securities exchange.

Mr. Thompson, who played a key role in advancing the arrangement (the“ Arrangement”) between the Company and Silver47 Exploration Corp. (“ Silver47”) was appointed to the Board on completion of the Arrangement. Prior to serving on the Board, Mr. Thompson served as Executive Director of Silver47 since its inception in 2021, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunker Hill. Mr. Thompson's decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter.

Richard Williams, Bunker Hill Executive Chairman, stated:“On behalf of the Bunker Board and management, I want to thank Gary for everything he has contributed to bringing the transaction with Silver47 to a successful close, and for engaging constructively with the Board as we prepare for a potential future US listing. We wish him all the best with his current and future assignments.”

In furtherance of the Company's commitment to strong corporate governance, and as the Company continues to pursue a listing on a U.S. national securities exchange, the Governance and Nominations Committee of the Board has commenced a search for an additional two independent directors and expects to make an appointment in the coming months. There is no guarantee that the Company's shares will be listed on a U.S. national exchange.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL SILVER CORP.

Bunker Hill Silver Corp. is a U.S.-focused mining company building a modern, long-life operation at its flagship Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho's prolific Silver Valley, complemented by a pipeline of high-grade silver development projects across North America. With production now underway, the Company is advancing the Bunker Hill Mine toward commercial production of zinc, lead and silver concentrates while pursuing opportunities to optimize operations, expand resources and extend mine life.

The Bunker Hill Mine sits in one of North America's most abundant and storied mining districts and benefits from established infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and a significant mineral resource base. Through its acquisition of Silver47 Exploration Corp., Bunker Hill has added a portfolio of silver-rich projects in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, anchoring the Company in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

Bunker Hill's strategy is focused on disciplined operational execution, responsible mining practices and continued investment in its assets to deliver sustainable production, organic growth and long-term shareholder value.

Additional information is available , on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR.

For additional information, please contact:

Giordy Belfiore

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (604) 288-8004

E: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase“forward-looking information” in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential appointment of a new director or directors, a potential future listing of the Company's shares on a U.S. national securities exchange and the likelihood or ability to qualify for such listing, the Company's general objectives, goals or future plans, and any similar statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: sufficiency of project financing for the ramp up of commercial production of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including its latest annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and the following: the Company's inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company's ability to ramp up the Bunker Hill Mine to commercial production and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ( ) or through EDGAR on the SEC website ( ).