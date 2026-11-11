Whiskey You Won't Find On Shelves: Breckenridge Distillery Launches The 2 Mile High Whiskey Club

Membership is $199 per quarter and includes two 750mL bottles each season, chosen from a rotating mix of the distillery's most distinctive whiskeys. Spots are limited, with more opening each quarter. Membership is open to adults 21+. To join, visit .









What members get:



Two exclusive bottles every quarter: Limited releases, special cask finishes, single-barrel offerings and other hard-to-find Breckenridge whiskeys.

Virtual tastings and cocktail sessions: Built around each release, covering the flavors, techniques and inspiration behind every bottle.

Insider updates: Distillery news, seasonal cocktail recipes and first word on upcoming releases and projects in development.

Preferred access: Access to distillery events. Member discounts: 10% off at the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant and 15% off merchandise and bottles in-store at the Breckenridge Distillery's two retail stores.



The first lineup shows the range of what's happening in Breckenridge's barrels. Planned selections include Breckenridge Holiday Blend, a Merlot Cask Finish Whiskey and a Master Distiller's pick of Breckenridge Powder Hound Whiskey.

"There's always something new happening in our barrels, and some of our most exciting whiskeys are the ones you can't find everywhere," said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. "The 2 Mile High Whiskey Club is our way of sharing those discoveries with people who really love whiskey and giving them a front-row seat to what we're creating along the way."

The club is just getting started. Future programming may include private tastings, whiskey education sessions and the chance for members to help select a club single barrel, giving them a hands-on role in the distillery's whiskey-making process.

Ready to join? Visit to reserve a spot before this quarter's memberships are claimed.

Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the“World's Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 6x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World's Best Blended Whiskey, and Breckenridge Gin, named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 7 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at the award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, explore an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at the active production facility-including the opportunity to blend their own whiskey.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit . Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

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