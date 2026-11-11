AMG To Present At The TD Cowen 2026 Financials & Fintech Conference
A live audio webcast will be accessible through AMG's website at . A replay of the webcast will also be available through AMG's website shortly after the event.
About AMG
AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG's strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of September 30, 2026, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $974 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at
© 2026 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
AMG Media & Investor Relations
Patricia Figueroa
(617) 747-3300
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