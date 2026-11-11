Thrive Dispensaries Awards $20,000 To Support Veterans Facing Housing Challenges Through Annual Help On The Homefront Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Veterans in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois Each Awarded $5,000 to Help Offset the Cost of Housing or Home Improvements

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Thrive Dispensaries today announced the winners of its third annual Help on the Homefront campaign. First launched in 2024, Help on the Homefront offers eligible veterans the opportunity to receive $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of housing expenses. Thrive Dispensaries are owned and operated by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”)(CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD).

Help on the Homefront provides veterans the opportunity to receive financial assistance that could be used toward rent or mortgage payments, essential home repairs or other home improvement projects. The community outreach initiative reflects Thrive Dispensaries' ongoing commitment to raising awareness of the housing challenges and homelessness affecting veterans nationwide.

From July through October 2026, community members were invited to participate in Help on the Homefront by submitting entries on behalf of themselves or eligible veterans in four states where Thrive Dispensaries are located: Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware and Illinois.

One veteran in each participating state was selected through a random drawing. The 2026 Help on the Homefront winners are:





Maryland: Glen Burnie resident Rachel Healy is a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 2014 to 2018 onboard the USS Higgins (DDG-76).



Massachusetts: Middleboro resident Joshua Ferguson is a veteran of the Army National Guard, having served from 2004 until his retirement in 2026.



Delaware: Wilmington resident Anthony Nesbitt is a veteran of the U.S. Army's Signal Corps, having served from 2004 to 2007.

Illinois: Salem resident Leonard Newcomb is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 2006 to 2013.



“On Veterans Day, we're especially proud to recognize the veterans who have given so much to our country and communities,” said Tim Rasmussen, Vice President of Retail Operations at MariMed.“Through Help on the Homefront, Thrive gets to help provide meaningful assistance to veterans facing housing challenges. Over the past three years, we've seen firsthand how this support can make a real difference in veterans' lives, helping ease their financial burdens and provide stability when it's needed most. We're honored to continue this program and give back to those who have given so much to our country.”

Each awardee was recognized with a ceremonial check presentation at a Thrive location in their respective market, providing an opportunity to share their personal stories of service and sacrifice, raise awareness of the financial and housing challenges they face, and foster meaningful connections within their local communities.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, VibationsTM, InHouseTM, and Nature's HeritageTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .

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