How To Send Funeral And Sympathy Flowers In The Philadelphia Area, According To Kremp Florist



Kremp confirms delivery details with the funeral director on every funeral-flower order, including when and where the flowers should arrive, even if the customer doesn't know the service time.

Customers who place local orders by 12:30 p.m. in the recipient's time zone can get same-day delivery. Kremp accommodates preferred delivery times noted at checkout whenever possible.

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sending flowers after a death is one way friends and relatives show a grieving family they care, and a few details help those flowers reach the right service. Kremp Florist outlined the information that helps it coordinate funeral-flower deliveries, including the full name of the person who passed away, the venue and the date and time of the service, alongside its guidance on where to send funeral and sympathy flowers in the Philadelphia area.

“Many of the people who order funeral flowers are grieving too, and we want them to feel they're in good hands. For three generations, our team has offered guidance, answered questions and worked with funeral directors on the details, so sending flowers is one less thing to worry about,” said Chad Kremp, VP of Sales at Kremp Florist.

What Customers Provide When Ordering Funeral Flowers

A few details help Kremp's team get funeral flowers where they need to be. When placing an order, customers can share the following, and Kremp confirms the rest with the funeral director:



The full name of the person who passed away: Used to identify the correct service.

The venue address: The funeral home, church, cemetery or other location where the service will be held. The date and time of the service: Helps Kremp plan the delivery. It isn't required, since Kremp confirms the timing with the funeral director either way.

Customers can also add a personal touch with a ribbon inscription for a standing spray, such as“Beloved Father,”“In Loving Memory” or“Forever in Our Hearts.” Delivery time details can be added in the special instructions field during checkout.

How Kremp Schedules Delivery to a Service

Kremp's drivers run local routes two to three times a day, seven days a week, and the team assigns each order to the appropriate trip on the requested date, so flowers needed in the afternoon aren't sent out early.

For a morning viewing, Kremp recommends ordering at least a day ahead so the piece can be made and delivered on time. Customers who can't place an order in time for the funeral often send flowers or a sympathy gift to the family's home the next day.

Delivery Area and Services Outside It

Kremp's drivers deliver seven days a week in the company's own vehicles across Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties, an area of more than 1,000 square miles.

When a service is farther away, Kremp works with professional fulfillment centers near the recipient, so customers can still order through Kremp wherever they're sending flowers. These orders follow a 12:30 p.m. cutoff in the recipient's time zone. Kremp recommends ordering early around peak holidays, when same-day availability may be limited.

Whether the service is nearby or in another state, Kremp's team can help customers choose an arrangement that suits the occasion and honors the family's wishes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What happens if the service time changes after I order funeral flowers?

Answer: Call Kremp at 1-800-34-KREMP as soon as you learn of the change. Kremp's team is often already aware of the change, since it confirms each service with the funeral director, and will update the delivery to match.

Question: Can I order funeral flowers for a Philadelphia-area service from another state?

Answer: Yes. For Philadelphia-area deliveries, the 12:30 p.m. cutoff follows Eastern time. Orders can be placed online at kremp.com or by phone at 1-800-34-KREMP.

Question: What happens if no one is home when sympathy flowers arrive?

Answer: A Kremp Florist driver will knock or ring the bell and wait. If no one answers, the driver may leave the flowers in a safe spot at or near the door, or with a willing neighbor. When neither option works, the driver will leave a tag and bring the flowers back to the shop. Kremp's team will then call the recipient to schedule a redelivery.

Kremp's funeral and sympathy flowers are available to order at kremp.com/collections/funeral and kremp.com/collections/sympathy-flowers or by phone at 1-800-34-KREMP (1-800-345-7367).

About Kremp Florist

Kremp Florist is a third-generation, family-owned florist dedicated to helping people celebrate life's most meaningful moments through flowers and gifts. For more than 70 years, Kremp has provided fresh floral arrangements, plants, gourmet gift baskets, sympathy gifts, and seasonal décor for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, funerals, and every occasion in between. Based in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Kremp offers same-day local flower delivery throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and nationwide delivery across the United States through its trusted network of professional florists and guaranteed shipping services. Recognized as National Retail Florist of the Year, Kremp combines decades of floral expertise with personal customer service to help customers express care, comfort, celebration, and love through thoughtfully designed gifts.

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