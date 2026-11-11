FAU's College Of Business Ranked In Top 15 Entrepreneurship Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University's College of Business was again recognized for its excellence in entrepreneurship programs in the latest rankings from Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine.

The college's undergraduate program is ranked No. 14, up from No. 19 in 2026, for best entrepreneurship studies by the Princeton Review. The graduate program ranked No. 43 for 2027.

“Our faculty and staff have built a strong entrepreneurship program in the College of Business that gives students the knowledge, mentorship and practical experience to turn ideas into successful business opportunities,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU's College of Business.“Through our award-winning programs, students learn from accomplished faculty and experienced business mentors who help them develop the skills, confidence and entrepreneurial mindset to navigate challenges, recognize opportunities and build successful ventures. We're proud to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and contribute to South Florida's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The College of Business's entrepreneurship programs blend a rigorous academic curriculum with experiential learning and an entrepreneurial ecosystem to offer students across the campus access to the necessary tools to become entrepreneurs themselves. The Florida Atlantic Entrepreneurship Institute integrates the Runway at Florida Atlantic, the Wave Program, the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship and the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program, to support students and business founders from early-stage ideation, business planning, through venture growth and scale.

“Entrepreneurship is about more than having a great idea. It's about learning how to evaluate opportunities, solve problems and turn concepts into viable businesses,” said Kevin Cox, Ph.D., director of the Florida Atlantic Entrepreneurship Institute in FAU's College of Business.“We want students to understand what it takes to move an idea forward, from identifying a need in the market to thinking critically about business models, resources and long-term growth. That kind of entrepreneurial thinking is valuable whether students launch their own companies or bring an innovative approach to an established organization.”

For the 2027 rankings, nearly 300 educational institutions from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe were evaluated to identify the best schools offering entrepreneurship studies. The data analyzed included entrepreneurship-focused courses and enrollment, departmental representation by entrepreneurship faculty, mentoring, alumni entrepreneurship ventures, and competitions hosted, such as new venture and business plan competitions.

The ranking follows the college's recent recognition of entrepreneurial research productivity by the Texas Christian University Global University Research Productivity Report. FAU was ranked No. 6 globally among universities ranked.

CONTACT: Amber Bonefont Florida Atlantic University College of Business 5617579188...