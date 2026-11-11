His Truth in Living Words: For the Weekend Warriors of Modern Times by Ruben Garza

Ruben Garza's His Truth in Living Words Traces a Personal Conversion and Its Meaning for Faith

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In His Truth in Living Words: For the Weekend Warriors of Modern Times, Ruben Garza recounts a Christian conversion that he describes as both spiritual and physical re-birth. His account moves from prayer during a major storm to a sunlit morning in his mother's garden, placing his understanding of salvation alongside the concrete circumstances in which he experienced it.

The testimony begins with Garza returning to church to pray one evening as a storm torments the San Francisco Bay Area. He attributes his conversion to the Holy Spirit through Christ, describing an overnight deliverance from eternal darkness, restoration to life, and receipt of a gift from the Holy One. For Garza, the Lord's message was not solely a matter of words or ideas: he experienced it as a physical rebirth.

The next morning brings a striking change of setting. In his mother's backyard, Garza watches doves courting around a rose garden. The birds remain unafraid as he moves closer, continuing their movements in his presence. He interprets the encounter as a glimpse of a supernatural Spirit-of-Life. Sunshine, the garden, and the doves give his account of renewal a specific setting beyond the church where he had prayed.

As a work of personal Christian testimony rather than fiction, the book presents these experiences through Garza's conviction that he was saved. The distinction matters to its approach: the storm and the garden are not offered as an invented spiritual allegory, but as circumstances of a conversion he holds to be real. His firsthand perspective connects the account of what happened with the religious meaning he assigns to it.

For readers interested in conversion accounts, the book brings an individual experience to questions of truth, wisdom, and understanding of God. Salvation through Christ Jesus is its explicit focus, rather than spirituality in general. Garza addresses people seeking that understanding, with an emphasis on what he regards as the truth and facts of God's Living Words.

That invitation comes with an uncompromising statement of belief. Garza warns that the book is not for the timid and may divide believers from nonbelievers. At the same time, he says its purpose is not to offend, but to accompany people on their belief journeys. The work therefore offers a strongly stated Christian testimony without claiming that every reader will share its convictions.

“God wanted me to share His Living Words to all nations for the

Salvation of souls, so I was given an assignment of Truth, Testimony,

and Insightful messages to bring forth into a modern ministry for

all Creation.”

- RUBEN GARZA

Ruben Garza is the author of His Truth in Living Words: For the Weekend Warriors of Modern Times.

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