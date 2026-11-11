Diligent Robotics Joins CHIME Foundation To Advance AI-Powered Automation In Healthcare

Hospital robotics leader brings real-world experience to healthcare IT community focused on improving operational efficiency and supporting care teams

- Andrea Thomaz, CEO, Diligent Robotics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diligent Robotics, a Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) company and developer of the AI-powered Moxi robot assistant, today announced that it has become a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Foundation (CHIME Foundation), an affiliate of College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). Diligent Robotics will bring its experience deploying autonomous robots in hospitals to CHIME's network of healthcare technology leaders, contributing to the organization's continuing education efforts while gaining opportunities to engage with leading healthcare executives and thought leaders.

As hospitals look to artificial intelligence and automation to address growing operational demands, Diligent brings a practical perspective on integrating robotics into clinical environments. Its Moxi robot assistants operate in more than 25 hospitals across the United States, handling routine logistics tasks such as delivering medications, laboratory samples and supplies so hospital staff can spend more time focused on patient care.

“Healthcare technology has the greatest impact when it addresses the real challenges hospitals and their teams face every day,” said Andrea Thomaz, founder and CEO of Diligent Robotics.“Through our work deploying Moxi in hospitals, we've learned what it takes to safely bring AI-powered robotics into complex clinical environments. We're excited to contribute that experience to the CHIME Foundation community and be a trusted partner in conversations about how AI and automation can better support healthcare organizations.”

The CHIME Foundation brings together healthcare technology companies and members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives to foster collaboration and support the effective use of technology in healthcare. Diligent's membership reflects the growing role of physical AI and autonomous robotics in hospital operations, as healthcare organizations explore new approaches to improving efficiency and supporting their workforce.

“We believe robotics will play an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare, and we're excited to help shape that future alongside the CHIME community,” added Thomaz.

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About Diligent Robotics

Founded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based physical AI company and a Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) company. Diligent creates socially intelligent, AI-native mobile manipulation robots to drive workflow efficiency in healthcare. Its robot assistant Moxi operates in 25+ hospitals across the U.S., helping care teams with routine tasks such as delivering medications and lab samples to free them for patient care and prevent burnout. Founded by a team of social robotics experts, Diligent is proud to be at the forefront of human-centered robotics. For more information, visit .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S. and Australia, reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words“believes,”“plans,”“intends,”“targets,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“expects,”“estimates,”“suggests,”“anticipates,”“outlook,”“continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by those risks and uncertainties described in our subsequent SEC filings. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Christy Warring

The Warring Group

+1 281-684-3184

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Diligent Robotics Joins CHIME Foundation to Advance AI-Powered Automation in Healthcare News Provided By The Warring Group November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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