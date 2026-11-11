Growth-Drive & Business Enterprise Institute Announce Business Value Calculation & Planning Integration Into BEI Planit

Fletcher Brown

George Sandmann

New Integration Helps Advisors Value Businesses in Moments, Measure Strategic Capacity, and Link Business Performance to Owners' Wealth and Legacy Goals.

- Fletcher Brown, CEO of Business Enterprise InstituteCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growth-Drive and Business Enterprise Institute (BEI) today announced the integration of Growth-Drive's Initial Strategic Capacity Analysis technology into BEI PlanIt, equipping professional advisors with powerful new capabilities for business valuation, strategic analysis, and equity value planning.The integration enables BEI PlanIt subscribers to calculate business value in moments using both market comparable and discounted cash flow (DCF) methodologies. Advisors can also quantify a company's Strategic Capacity-its demonstrated ability to generate predictable profits and cash flow, sustainable growth, and maximize transferable equity value.For privately held business owners, whose companies often represent their largest financial asset, an accurate understanding of business value is essential to effective financial planning. By providing both market-based and income-based valuations, Growth-Drive enables advisors to establish credible estimates of current business value, identify the factors influencing that value, and initiate more meaningful discovery conversations."Business owners don't need another report. They need advisors who can help them understand where they stand, where they want to go, and what it will take to get there," said Fletcher Brown, CEO of Business Enterprise Institute. "Integrating Growth-Drive into BEI PlanIt puts sophisticated valuation and business analysis capabilities directly into our advisors' hands. This partnership also creates opportunities for BEI CExP members and Growth-Drive's C3D-certified advisors to collaborate, combining wealth and legacy planning expertise with the business advisory capabilities needed to help owners achieve their goals."Connecting Business Value to Personal Wealth GoalsThe integration also provides access to Growth-Drive's Equity Value PlannerTM, enabling advisors to calculate the transferable business value required to achieve an owner's personal financial objectives and identify gaps between current value and future needs.These insights create opportunities for BEI's Owner-Based Planning: advanced wealth planning, business succession and ownership transitions, executive compensation and retention strategies, and insurance solutions addressing business continuity, key-person risk, and succession funding."Strategic Capacity drives growth and value. And effective planning begins with understanding what a business is worth today and what it could become," said George Sandmann, Founder and CEO of Growth-Drive. "Our technology gives advisors the ability to calculate business value in moments, identify the capabilities that drive that value, and connect business performance to the owner's personal objectives. By integrating Growth-Drive into BEI's PlanIt technologies, we're putting powerful intelligence at the beginning of the advisory relationship where it will have extraordinary impact."Two Communities, One Commitment to Client SuccessThe integration also strengthens collaboration between the BEI and Growth-Drive professional communities. BEI members are committed to helping business owners achieve their wealth and legacy goals. Growth-Drive's proprietary data indicates that for four out of five businesses, achieving these objectives requires increasing Strategic Capacity and growing sustainable profits and cash flows. These improvements create two powerful drivers of transferable equity value: greater free cash flow and the potential for higher valuation multiples in an M&A transaction. Further, they support successful completion of internal transfers.Growth-Drive's C3D-certified business advisors specialize in helping companies achieve these outcomes, working alongside BEI's wealth, insurance, and exit planning professionals to strengthen business performance, reduce risk, and deliver measurable client wins. Together, the organizations are advancing an integrated approach that connects business analysis, strategic planning and execution, and personal financial planning-helping owners build, protect, and ultimately realize the value of their businesses.###About Business Enterprise InstituteBusiness Enterprise Institute (BEI) provides business and exit planning education, technology, and support to professional advisors helping owners achieve their financial and legacy objectives.About Growth-DriveGrowth-Drive provides the methodology, technology, and professional community that enable business leaders and advisors to take command of profits, sustainable growth, and transferable equity value. Its CLARITYTM platform quantifies Strategic Capacity and supports business analysis, strategic planning, and execution.

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

Growth-Drive, the #1 best-selling Business Advising System

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Growth-Drive & Business Enterprise Institute Announce Business Value Calculation & Planning Integration into BEI PlanIt News Provided By Angles Communications November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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