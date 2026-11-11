Infocorvus ROAD 26.10 Brings Saas Applications, Unstructured Content And AI Assistants Under One Governed Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Enterprises can now retire SaaS apps, prove what they kept and destroyed, turn unread documents into decisions, and let AI assistants work under human control.

- Ali ElkortobiAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- infoCorvus ROAD 26.10 Brings SaaS Applications, Unstructured Content and AI Assistants Under One Governed PlatformEnterprises can now retire SaaS applications, prove what they kept and what they destroyed, turn years of unread documents into decisions, and let AI assistants do the work under human control.*infoCorvus today announced ROAD 26.10, the latest release of its Data Lifecycle Management platform. ROAD now reaches the data of SaaS applications, gives legal and compliance teams evidence they can defend for the whole life of a record, and uses AI to make sense of unstructured content. It also lets an AI assistant work on the customer's behalf.Regulators and courts expect organizations to prove what they kept and how they disposed of the rest. That data now lives in databases, file shares and dozens of SaaS applications, and few teams can show either. ROAD 26.10 brings all of it under one governed platform.Retire SaaS applications and put their data to workROAD has expanded its support of data sources to REST APIs, the way SaaS applications and modern in-house services share their data. ROAD maps the API data to tables automatically, so it is as easy to work with as any database.- Retire a SaaS application without losing its history.** Archive every record before the subscription ends, and stop paying for an application the business no longer uses.- Feed a data warehouse or an operational database.** SaaS data joins the rest of the enterprise's data for reporting and analytics, without custom integration code.Prove compliance, from legal hold to destructionROAD 26.10 keeps the evidence for the whole life of a record, with the same rules for databases, file shares and retired SaaS applications.- Hold exactly what a matter needs.** Legal teams protect the data of a case, and nothing else, until the approvals they require release it.- Destroy with confidence.** When a retention period ends, nothing is destroyed until the approvers agree, and each destruction leaves signed proof of what was destroyed, who approved it and when.- Show an auditor that nothing changed.** Archives are signed as they are written and can be verified years later, with keys and timestamps that the customer controls.- Evidence that outlives the software.** Archives use open, standard formats, so the proof does not depend on ROAD.Turn years of unread documents into decisionsFile shares and cloud storage hold decades of documents that nobody has opened. They carry hidden risk and a storage bill that grows each year. ROAD 26.10 uses AI to find out what they are and what to do with them.- Know what you have.** AI reads, classifies and summarizes each document. It pulls out the facts that matter, such as contract dates and customer names, and finds personal and sensitive data in the same pass.- Keep documents private.** Customers choose the AI model, including one on their own premises, so no document has to leave their network.- Keep AI costs predictable.** ROAD skips content with no value, never analyzes the same document twice, and stops at the daily budget the organization sets.Let your AI assistant work on your behalfWith ROAD 26.10, an AI assistant works for your team. A user describes what they need in plain language, and the assistant sets it up in ROAD, runs it and checks the result. Teams spend their time on the outcome, not on the setup."Trust is built through control. With ROAD 26.10, a customer can retire a SaaS application, hold the data a matter needs, destroy the rest with approvals, and show an auditor the evidence years later. The same control now covers the AI that works with that data.” - Ali ElKortobi, CEO and Co-Founder, infoCorvusAvailabilityROAD 26.10 is available now. To see the release in a live demonstration, visit ) or contact....About infoCorvusinfoCorvus provides Data Lifecycle Management software that helps enterprises govern, move, retire, and archive their data, and prepare it for AI with control and auditability. Its ROAD platform covers Application Retirement, Data Migration and Ingestion, Data Discovery and Classification, and the Governed AI Bridge. infoCorvus works with regulated, data-intensive organizations that need to reduce compliance and security risk, retire costly legacy applications, and build a trusted foundation for AI.Media contact: Press Relations, infoCorvus....

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infoCorvus ROAD 26.10 Brings SaaS Applications, Unstructured Content and AI Assistants Under One Governed Platform News Provided By infoCorvus November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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