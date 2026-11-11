Execs Collect Announces Upscale Sky And Space Series And Monthly Coffee And Collectibles At Frontiers Of Flight Museum

Execs Collect Show

Execs Collect Show Experiential Events Extend Show's Reach

- Fanny DunaganDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Execs Collect, the innovative show exploring the passions, artifacts, and inspirations behind today's leaders, is proud to announce the launch of its upscale Sky and Space Series, produced in partnership with the Frontiers of Flight Museum. The series celebrates aviation, aerospace, and collectibles that spark imagination and fuel lifelong careers.As part of this new initiative, Execs Collect is hosting Coffee and Collectibles, an intimate monthly gathering held in the museum's Jetsetters Lounge on the last Friday of each month, 8:30-10:30am. The next one is Friday, December 4 to work around the holidays. The experience brings together collectors, aviation enthusiasts, executives, industry experts, and others for conversation, artifact sharing, and behind-the-scenes access to aviation history.“Our mission has always been to inspire future generations,” said Abigail Erickson-Torres, President and CEO of the Frontiers of Flight Museum.“Groups like Coffee and Collectibles allow us to reach new visitors over shared passions and community building. When people see artifacts, hear stories, and meet industry experts and engineers, they begin to understand the educational pathways that lead to aviation and aerospace careers.” The series officially kicks off with the premiere episode,“Aviation, Toys and Collectibles: How Toys Inspire Aviation and Become Collectibles,” now available on YouTube. The episode explores how childhood toys - from model airplanes to sci-fi spacecraft - ignite curiosity, shape career paths and ultimately become treasured collectibles.“Collectibles are more than objects - they're catalysts. A toy airplane can spark a dream. A model rocket can inspire a career,” said Jacob R. Miles III, Co-founder of Execs Collect LLC. Aviation collectibles including toys, vintage timetables, safety cards, model aircraft, playing cards, China, glassware, postcards, posters, and uniforms are popular. Real-world 2026 price guides show wide value ranges depending on airline, era, and condition, with some items commanding premium prices at shows.“The Sky and Space Series celebrate the connection between imagination, aviation history, and the professionals who turn childhood curiosity into real-world innovation,” said Execs Collect LLC Co-founder Fanny Dunagan.A Call for Guests and SponsorsExecs Collect Show is currently inviting guest collectors, aviation professionals, educators, and industry leaders to participate in upcoming episodes and Coffee and Collectibles sessions. Sponsorship opportunities are now open for brands aligned with aviation, aerospace, S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education, collectibles, innovation, and community engagement.About Execs Collect ShowExecs Collect is an edutainment platform and shows that highlights executives, innovators, and creators through the lens of their personal collections. From toys and artifacts to rare memorabilia, the show reveals how collectibles shape identity, fuel creativity, and inspire careers. Show series includes the inaugural Sky and Space Series, with future series on Cars and Trucks, Sports; Collectibles, Comics, Toys and Games, Pop Culture, TV and Film, Coin and Currency and Luxury Collectibles.About Frontiers of Flight MuseumLocated at Dallas Love Field, Frontiers of Flight Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to educating, motivating and inspiring all generations through the wonder of flight. Its 100,000- square-foot facility features more than 35,000 artifacts, including aircraft, spacecraft and flight memorabilia that connect visitors with aviation and spaceflight history. The museum serves 160,000 visitors and 75,000 students annually through exhibits, aerospace-STEM education programs, summer camps, planetarium experiences and community outreach. To learn more or plan a visit, go to flightmuseum and follow us on Instagram @frontiersofflightmuseum.

Jacob Rudolph Miles III

Miles Analysts Partners

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Execs Collect Aviation, Toys, Collectibles

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Execs Collect Announces Upscale Sky and Space Series and Monthly Coffee and Collectibles at Frontiers of Flight Museum News Provided By MAP Esports Network Inc. November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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