Vrasio Launches Global Hotel Booking With Approximately 2.5 Million Properties Worldwide

Vrasio launches global hotel booking, bringing approximately 2.5 million hotel properties worldwide together with vacation rentals on one platform.

Vrasio's hotel booking platform enables travelers to search, compare and book hotels worldwide, with integrated hotel listings, interactive maps, property details and booking features.

Hotels across the United States, Europe and Asia are now available alongside vacation rentals through Vrasio's web and mobile platforms

- Fred Nguyen, Founder and CEO of VrasioMORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vrasio Inc., an AI-driven travel technology company focused on hotels and vacation rentals, today announced the launch of global hotel booking, giving travelers access to approximately 2.5 million hotel properties worldwide, including destinations across the United States, Europe and Asia.Travelers can now search, compare and book hotels at and through Vrasio's iOS and Android applications. The launch delivers on the company's previously announced plans to introduce hotel booking in Q4 of 2026 and expands its existing vacation rental marketplace.The expanded offering brings hotels, resorts and vacation rentals together within one accommodation marketplace, helping travelers choose stays suited to their destination, budget and travel needs. Property and room availability depends on travel dates and supplier inventory.“Hotel booking is now live on Vrasio, and we are excited to welcome travelers to a much broader world of accommodation choices,” said Fred Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Vrasio.“Whether you are booking a city hotel, a resort getaway or a vacation home for your family, our goal is to make finding the right stay simpler. This launch gives us the global foundation to keep improving that experience through intelligent technology.”Making Global Choice Easier to NavigateVrasio combines its expanded hotel offering with an ongoing focus on intelligent search, hotel ranking and pricing technology. The company is continuing to develop personalization and recommendation capabilities designed to help travelers evaluate a large range of properties and identify relevant stays more efficiently.“More choice should help travelers, rather than make their decisions harder,” Nguyen added.“We are building Vrasio around that principle: useful property information, thoughtful recommendations and a straightforward path from searching to booking.”Global Supply Partners Support the LaunchVrasio's hotel expansion brings together global accommodation supply partners, including TBO, Dida and Hotelbeds, to broaden hotel choice across international destinations. The company's supply strategy supports its ambition to serve travelers across a wide range of budgets and accommodation preferences.“Vrasio is building an ambitious, fast-growing global accommodation platform, combining technology, broad hotel choice and a strong focus on the traveler experience. We are pleased to support Vrasio's expansion and look forward to growing our partnership as it connects more hotels and travelers across markets worldwide,” said Daryl Lee, Group CEO of Dida.“We are pleased to support Vrasio as it expands its global hotel offering. Vrasio's technology-led approach and focus on making extensive accommodation choice easier for travelers to navigate reflect how the travel marketplace continues to evolve. We look forward to supporting Vrasio's growth as it serves travelers across international markets,” said Nicolas Huss, Chief Executive Officer of HBX Group, which owns and operates Hotelbeds.Continued Investment in the Traveler ExperienceWith hotel booking now available, Vrasio plans to continue investing in supplier connectivity, property content, pricing intelligence and the booking experience. Vacation rentals remain a core part of the platform, giving travelers additional choices for family trips, group stays and longer visits.Travelers can explore the expanded marketplace and book their next stay at or through Vrasio's mobile applications.About VrasioVrasio Inc. is a travel technology company headquartered in Morgan Hill, California, operating an AI-driven accommodation marketplace focused on hotels and vacation rentals. Through its website and iOS and Android applications, travelers can search, compare and book stays worldwide. Vrasio combines global accommodation supply with continued development of intelligent search, ranking, pricing and personalization capabilities.Media and Business ContactsMedia:...Partnerships:...Investors:...Website:

Gary Grover

Vrasio Inc.

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Vrasio Launches Global Hotel Booking with Approximately 2.5 Million Properties Worldwide News Provided By Vrasio Inc. November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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