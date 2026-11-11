Omnigence Publishes New Research On Real Interest Rates And Canadian Farmland Returns

Study tracks Canadian farmland appreciation across real-rate regimes (1970–2025) and compares Veripath's gross unlevered returns with the national market.

- Stephen JohnstonCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Asset Management (“Omnigence”) published new research examining how Canadian farmland returns have behaved across different long-term real interest rate environments. The paper, Real Rates and Canadian Farmland Returns: The Market versus Veripath Across Rate Regimes, reviews national farmland data from 1970 to 2025 and considers where the Veripath strategy's track record sits within that framework.The paper notes that farmland is often viewed as an asset whose value keeps pace with inflation, but suggests its link to long-term real interest rates may be more important. The real rate is the yield on long-term government bonds after accounting for inflation. It reflects the inflation-adjusted return available from those bonds. When it is high, farmland competes for capital against a meaningful risk-free return.Grouping the 56 years into three regimes, the analysis finds that average annual farmland appreciation stepped down as real rates rose: 15.2% when real rates were negative, 9.7% between 0% and 4%, and 1.2% at 4% or above. Every negative year for farmland prices in the sample occurred at positive real rates, and the six material drawdowns, concentrated between 1983 and 1992, all occurred in the highest-rate regime.A further section compares the Veripath strategy's gross unlevered total returns with the national market from 2008 to 2025, a period in which real rates ranged from negative 4.0% to positive 3.1%. The paper finds the strategy's margin over the market was widest when real rates sat between 0% and 4%, which it attributes to asset selection and a focus on acquiring land at discounts to average productivity-adjusted prices. Real rates are currently around 1%, within that middle range, and the paper notes the 4% plus regime has not been observed since 1999.“Farmland is often discussed as an inflation hedge, but the long-run data suggests real interest rates have been a more useful guide to how the asset class performs,” said Stephen Johnston, a director of Omnigence and lead author of the paper.“This research is intended to help allocators consider how the rate environment can shape farmland returns, and where asset selection can add to them.”The paper is available on request from Omnigence Asset Management.About VeripathVeripath is a partner fund of Omnigence Asset Management, a $1.2 billion alternative investment platform. Veripath invests in Canadian farmland and manages a portfolio of more than 140,000 acres of row-crop farmland across Canada. Its investment strategy is focused on farmland's potential to provide long-term value, portfolio diversification, inflation protection and exposure to growing global demand for food, feed, fuel and water.About OmnigenceOmnigence is a Canadian alternative investment platform focused on farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries with partner funds managing over $1.2 billion. The firm targets fragmented, unfinancialized investment theses where scale, operational complexity, or size constraints limit participation from larger participants and therefore value is more compelling.DISCLAIMER:This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's investment objectives and strategies, including, but not limited to, potential acquisition targets and strategies employed to improve acquired businesses post-acquisition. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results. This document and the publication referred to herein may contain statistical data, market research and industry forecasts that were obtained from government or other industry publications and reports or are based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of their information. While Omnigence believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Omnigence has not independently verified any of the data from independent third-party sources referred to in this document and the publication referred to herein or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

Matt Barr

Omnigence Asset Management

+1 587-393-0893

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Omnigence Publishes New Research on Real Interest Rates and Canadian Farmland Returns News Provided By Omnigence Asset Management November 11, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.