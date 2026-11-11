H.I.G. Capital / Key word(s): Private Equity/Mergers & Acquisitions

H.I.G. Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in go asia

11.11.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private capital firm with $76 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in go asia ("go asia" or the "Company"), Germany's largest retail chain for Asian food. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.



Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Berlin, go asia operates over 70 stores in more than 30 cities across Germany. With a range of over 10,000 products from across Asia and more than 1,600 employees, the Company addresses the growing demand for authentic Asian cuisine from a well-diversified customer base. H.I.G. and the founding family led by Wengui Ye have agreed to enter into a partnership to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth. H.I.G. will contribute its retail and consumer expertise, international network, and capital resources to support go asia's dynamic store network expansion in Germany and Europe. The founding family will reinvest and retain a significant ownership interest in the Company, and founder Wengui Ye and the Company's management team will continue to play an active role in shaping go asia's future. Wengui Ye, founder of go asia, commented: "When I opened our first store in Berlin in 2009, my vision was to bring authentic Asian cuisine to German homes. Today, I am proud that go asia is Germany's largest Asian food retailer – and we still see significant untapped growth potential both in Germany and especially across Europe. With its vast retail experience, strong international network, and partnership-oriented, operational approach, H.I.G. is the ideal partner for our next stage of growth. My family and I will remain significantly invested, and I look forward to continuing to shape the future of go asia together with H.I.G. and our outstanding team." Christian Kraul-von Renner, Managing Director at H.I.G., remarked: "go asia is an impressive founder-led success story. Wengui Ye and his team have built Germany's largest Asian food retailer with an authentic product range and a distinctive, scalable store concept. We see significant potential to expand the store network in Germany as well as to enter other European markets. Together with the Ye family and the management team, we look forward to accelerating go asia's next phase of growth." About go asia Founded by Wengui Ye in Berlin in 2008, go asia opened its first store in Berlin-Charlottenburg in 2009. Today, with over 70 stores in more than 30 cities and over 1,600 employees, go asia is Germany's largest retail chain for Asian food. Its stores are located predominantly in city-center locations, shopping centers, and transport hubs, complemented by an online shop. The Company's assortment comprises over 10,000 products from across Asia, ranging from rice, noodles, sauces, and spices to frozen and fresh products, beverages, and kitchenware. For more information, please visit the go asia website at goasia. About H.I.G. Capital H.I.G. is a leading global private capital firm with $76 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig. *Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates. Contact:

Christian Kraul-von Renner

Managing Director

... H.I.G. European Capital Partners GmbH

Warburgstrasse 50

20354 Hamburg

Germany

P: +49 40 41 33 06 100

hig



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