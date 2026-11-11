Manish Malhotra Recalls His Mother's Love-Filled Diwali Celebrations: Feeling Stayed With Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra remembered his late mother's Diwali celebration from his childhood, which used to be full of 'love, warmth and joy', in a nostalgic post on Wednesday.

Manish added that the feeling of making everyone feel welcome during the festive season is something that has stayed with him over the years.

“Diwali has always been deeply personal to me. Growing up, I watched my mother celebrate with love, warmth and joy, making everyone at home feel welcome, loved and special. That feeling has stayed with me (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

The designer added that, for him, Diwali is all about getting together with the people we love.

"Diwali is about opening my home and heart, bringing loved ones together, creating memories and carrying forward her warmth. What makes a celebration truly special is the love you share with the people around you. And that, to me, will always be the spirit of Diwali," Manish further wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94 in Mumbai.

The designer frequently shares posts on social media, expressing his love and appreciation for his late mother.

Remembering his mother on her 95th birthday in July this year, Manish shared a rare childhood memory on his handle. He took to Insta and posted some unseen childhood memories with his mother.

The primary pic in the post was a monochrome image in which a young Manish was seen lovingly planting a kiss on his mother's cheek. In another photo, the designer was seen smiling while posing with her for a selfie.

“Happy Birthday dearest Mother today would have been your 95 th Birthday Miss you every Moment and the Entire Family Talks about You and Misses you a lot," Manish wrote on his official account.