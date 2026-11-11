What? Chinese Livestreamers Intentionally Showing Dirty Areas Of Bangladesh As Delhi? MEA Calls Out

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has criticised reports that Chinese livestreamers filmed in parts of Dhaka and presented the footage to viewers as scenes from New Delhi, describing the alleged practice as an attempt to spread "false narratives".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said deliberate misrepresentation of another country's conditions could undermine the credibility of those involved. His remarks followed reports that Chinese nationals had been recording and livestreaming from low-income neighbourhoods in the Bangladeshi capital, while making disparaging comments about local living conditions and identifying the locations as being in India.

Responding to a question during his biweekly media briefing, Jaiswal said India had taken note of the reports and urged the authorities concerned to act.

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"We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate. Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, the peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are behind them. And I would urge the authorities concerned to take action against such people," he said.

Chinese livestreamers allegedly show Dhaka locations as Delhi

The controversy centres on footage reportedly recorded in parts of Dhaka, including Uttara's Sector 12 and Tekpara. An investigation by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo found that Chinese nationals were livestreaming from these neighbourhoods on Chinese social media platforms while identifying the locations as New Delhi.

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One streamer, identified as "Mianmian" and described as being from China's Sichuan province, was reportedly seen broadcasting beside a canal in Uttara on November 1. During the livestream, she allegedly presented the area as part of India's capital and made negative comments about the homes and surrounding conditions.

Another streamer, identified as "Wang Wei", was reportedly seen recording at tea stalls in Tekpara. His commentary included an allegation that the tea consumed by local residents was made using cow urine.

The reports have drawn attention to the possibility that footage from Bangladesh is being presented alongside claims about India, potentially creating a misleading impression of living conditions in the Indian capital.

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Reports indicate that the activity may have continued for several months, rather than being restricted to a single livestream.

In May, The Business Standard reported that Chinese vloggers had been filming in densely populated and low-income neighbourhoods of Dhaka, particularly Tekpara. Some were reportedly using iPhones fitted with cooling fans, suggesting prolonged filming sessions.

The publication also examined videos available on Chinese platforms such as Bilibili and Youku. Several reportedly followed a similar format, focusing on poverty and using terms such as "poor", "dirty" and "slum" in their titles.

Some videos appeared to portray the vloggers as helping people living in difficult circumstances, adding to questions about the nature and purpose of the content.

Why are Chinese streamers filming in Dhaka?

The precise purpose behind the livestreams remains unclear.

A Chinese national identified as "Fangyou" reportedly told Prothom Alo that the broadcasts were linked to product-promotion activities. However, the person did not explain why impoverished neighbourhoods in Dhaka were being selected for the videos.

The explanation has not addressed questions about why some livestreamers allegedly identify locations in Bangladesh as being in India, particularly while making critical comments about local living conditions.

There are also concerns about whether residents gave permission to be filmed. Reports by Bangladeshi news outlets alleged that some vloggers entered private spaces without consent. Residents reportedly claimed that filming took place inside homes and other areas without permission.

Foreign interest in poverty across South Asia is not new. India, in particular, has long attracted documentaries, tourists and content creators drawn to its densely populated informal settlements.

However, presenting footage from Bangladesh as scenes from India raises questions beyond the portrayal of poverty, including the potential spread of misleading information and concerns over consent when filming residents.