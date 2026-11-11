Punjab Government Reshuffles 20 IAS Officers Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Major Bureaucratic Changes in Punjab

In a major IAS officers' reshuffle in Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections, the state government has transferred 20 IAS officers and appointed six new Deputy Commissioners.

Komal Mittal, serving as the Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar, has been appointed as Roopnagar Deputy Commissioner in place of Aaditya Dachalwal, who will take her place in SAS Nagar. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana in place of Himanshu Jain, who will now serve as Deputy Commissioner of Patiala.

Administrative Appointments and Transfers

Abhijeet Kapli, serving as the Chief Executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency and in addition Director, Sports & Youth Services, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Barnala and in addition Commissioner to Barnala Municipal Corporation, replacing Harpreet Singh. Nirmal Ouseppachan, who is serving as the Additional Secretary, Coordination and in addition Officer on Special Duty to Chief Secretary, Punjab, will now take charge as the Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran in place of Rahul.

Moreover, the Punjab government has also ordered 111 transfers in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS). This came ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the BJP, Congress and the ruling AAP among the political parties expected to be in the electoral contest. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP secured 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress won 18 seats, forming the basis of the current political landscape in the state.

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