BJP President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Patna Temple For Chitragupt

Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers at Patna Temple

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday visited the Gardanibagh Thakurbari Temple in Patna on the occasion of Chitragupt Puja and offered prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabin said the festival symbolised the tradition of presenting an account of one's activities and drew a parallel with the work of public representatives, who are expected to share their performance with the people.

Accountability and Governance

"This is a form of worship-a tradition passed down from our revered deity-where we present an account of our year's activities. The Prime Minister also consistently presents an account of his work to the public, and we, as public representatives, likewise strive to share an account of our own work with the people," he said.

Nabin said public representatives were moving forward while upholding the traditions associated with Lord Chitragupt and working towards the development of the country and Bihar.

"We are moving forward while upholding these traditions inherited from our revered deity. We all aim to contribute-and are indeed contributing-to the development of both the nation and Bihar," he said. He further expressed hope that the strength and power bestowed by Lord Chitragupt would enable them to serve the nation. "It is our collective belief that the strength and power bestowed upon us by Lord Chitragupt should enable us to serve the nation," he added.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Nabin also spoke about the significance of the upcoming festival of Chhath Puja in Bihar's culture. On Chhath Puja celebrations, he said, "Chhath Puja is the pride of Bihar and one of the most auspicious occasions in the state's cultural history.

During this sacred festival, the essence of Bihar's culture can be seen across the country and around the world. The blessings of Chhathi Maiya give us strength and energy, which inspire us to work throughout the year."

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