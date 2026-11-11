Nagula Chavithi 2026: When Is Nagula Chavithi? Best Puja Timings And Mistakes To Avoid

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Nagula Chavithi 2026 is approaching this Kartika Masam. Find out the exact date, the best time to perform the puja, the real significance of this festival, and the correct rituals to follow for a blessed Nagula Chavithi.

Nagula Chavithi is one of the most beloved festivals for Telugu people. They celebrate this festival with great devotion on Karthika Shuddha Chaturthi, right after Diwali Amavasya. Nagula Chavithi celebrations happen grandly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and several parts of Karnataka.

In 2026, the Nagula Chavithi festival will fall on Friday, November 13. Devotees believe that worshipping snake deities on this day brings auspiciousness to the family and blesses children with long life and good health.

According to the Hindu calendar, people observe Nagula Chavithi on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi in Karthika Masam. This festival falls on Friday, November 13, 2026. Coming to the puja muhurtham, it starts at 11:01 AM and lasts until 1:10 PM on November 13.

This auspicious puja duration is exactly 2 hours and 9 minutes long. However, slight variations in puja timings might occur based on local panchangs and clock timings in the Telugu states. So, following your local temple rules or panchang is better.

Considering nature and wildlife as divine is a unique culture in Sanatana Dharma. Snake deities stand as symbols of divine power and ecological balance. Devotees believe that worshipping snake deities on Nagula Chavithi removes Sarpa Doshas and Naga Doshas.

Many people get confused between Naga Panchami and Nagula Chavithi. Naga Panchami comes in Shravana Masam, while Nagula Chavithi comes in Karthika Masam after Diwali. Though snake worship is the main purpose of both festivals, the months and days of celebration differ.

You don't need to go near live snakes directly for Nagula Chavithi puja, nor is it right to catch live snakes or destroy snake pits. You can complete the puja purely and peacefully right at home.

. Take a head bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes.

. Clean the puja room and place an idol or a symbolic stone statue of snake deities on a wooden plank.

. Start the puja with Lord Ganesha's remembrance and chant the names of snake deities.

. Keep pure water in a brass or copper kalasam, and worship the snake deities with turmeric, kumkum, akshatas, and flowers.

. Offer homemade naivedyam to the snake deities and meditate.

You don't need big kits or heavy items for the puja. A little turmeric, kumkum, akshatas, flowers, a kalasam, a lamp, and naivedyam for offering are enough. Coming to fasting, every family has a different tradition.

Some people fast until the puja gets over and then break the fast by taking prasadam. Others observe a full-day fast. You can follow these rules based on the tradition told by the elders in your family.

Let's Celebrate with Environmental Consciousness

Distribute the prasadam to family members and relatives after the puja ends. Do not throw the flowers and puja items used for the puja in water bodies or animal habitats. Immersing or disposing of them properly without causing harm to the environment or pollution is important. Doing the puja without causing any harm to live snakes or nature while respecting tradition is true devotion.