Earthquake Shakes Gulf of Aqaba, Temporarily Disrupting Flights at Ramon Airport
(MENAFN) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Gulf of Aqaba in southern Jordan on Wednesday, triggering seismic warnings across parts of southern Israel and temporarily interrupting air traffic at Ramon Airport.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory said the tremor was recorded at 12:24 p.m. local time (0924 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The observatory did not provide information on whether the earthquake was felt by residents in Jordan or whether it caused injuries or property damage.
In southern Israel, earthquake alerts were activated in Eilat, Eilot and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region, according to reports.
The Israel Airports Authority temporarily halted aircraft departures and arrivals at Ramon Airport to allow inspections of airport infrastructure following the tremor, which was felt in the Eilat area.
Airport operations subsequently returned to normal after the inspections were completed.
Israeli police reported no casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake.
Data from Israel’s Geological Institute placed the epicenter approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba is located in a seismically active area, with its strongest recorded earthquake occurring in November 1995, when a magnitude 7.3 tremor struck the region.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory said the tremor was recorded at 12:24 p.m. local time (0924 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The observatory did not provide information on whether the earthquake was felt by residents in Jordan or whether it caused injuries or property damage.
In southern Israel, earthquake alerts were activated in Eilat, Eilot and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region, according to reports.
The Israel Airports Authority temporarily halted aircraft departures and arrivals at Ramon Airport to allow inspections of airport infrastructure following the tremor, which was felt in the Eilat area.
Airport operations subsequently returned to normal after the inspections were completed.
Israeli police reported no casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake.
Data from Israel’s Geological Institute placed the epicenter approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba is located in a seismically active area, with its strongest recorded earthquake occurring in November 1995, when a magnitude 7.3 tremor struck the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment