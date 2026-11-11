Mansour Abbas Says Netanyahu Associate Seeks Ra’am Support in Government Talks
(MENAFN) Mansour Abbas, leader of Israel’s United Arab List (Ra’am), said Wednesday that an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him to discuss the formation of the next government, despite the Israeli premier’s repeated criticism of Arab political parties.
Abbas made the disclosure in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster, one day after Netanyahu addressed the Knesset and criticized Arab parties as opposition lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot worked to assemble a coalition.
According to Abbas, Natan Eshel, an associate of Netanyahu, contacted him on the prime minister’s behalf to ask about Ra’am’s position on proposed legislation that would prevent individuals facing criminal charges from becoming prime minister. Eshel also reportedly explored whether the party would consider joining a coalition aimed at replacing Netanyahu’s government.
The proposed legislation, commonly referred to as the “accused law,” seeks to prevent a Knesset member facing serious criminal charges from being assigned the task of forming or leading a government.
Former Justice Minister Gideon Saar introduced a draft of the proposal in October 2021, while similar initiatives were submitted by parliamentary parties in 2022. None of the proposals secured approval.
In October 2026, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman announced plans to advance the legislation in the new Knesset, while Eisenkot pledged to amend it.
Netanyahu is currently standing trial over allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. However, Israeli law does not automatically disqualify someone from serving as prime minister simply because they have been indicted.
“When it serves his interests, Arab citizens become legitimate, and he becomes Abu Yair, and Mansour Abbas becomes an acceptable partner in his eyes,” Abbas said.
Earlier reports indicated that Eshel had contacted Abbas on several occasions before, during and after the Nov. 3 parliamentary elections, attempting to convince him not to back a government headed by Eisenkot.
Netanyahu has not publicly responded to Abbas’ account.
Abbas Condemns Netanyahu’s Knesset Remarks
Abbas also criticized Netanyahu’s address to parliament on Tuesday, accusing the prime minister of using his official position to target Arab citizens and their political representatives.
He said Netanyahu had “used an official platform to incite against Arab citizens and their representatives.”
“It was a dangerous speech that put my life and the lives of my family at risk,” he said.
Abbas further accused the prime minister of continuing “a campaign of incitement and blood libel” against Ra’am and Arab citizens.
Turning to negotiations with Eisenkot’s political camp, Abbas said his party was prepared to contribute to establishing a new government that would replace Netanyahu's administration.
He emphasized that Ra’am's priorities included addressing challenges within Arab communities, particularly rising violence and crime.
On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government after he received recommendations from 67 Knesset members, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers did not recommend either candidate.
To obtain parliamentary confidence, Eisenkot must secure the support of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset.
Arab parties secured a combined 19 seats in the latest election, with Ra’am winning 11 and the Arab Joint List taking eight, giving their positions considerable influence in negotiations over the next government.
Abbas made the disclosure in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster, one day after Netanyahu addressed the Knesset and criticized Arab parties as opposition lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot worked to assemble a coalition.
According to Abbas, Natan Eshel, an associate of Netanyahu, contacted him on the prime minister’s behalf to ask about Ra’am’s position on proposed legislation that would prevent individuals facing criminal charges from becoming prime minister. Eshel also reportedly explored whether the party would consider joining a coalition aimed at replacing Netanyahu’s government.
The proposed legislation, commonly referred to as the “accused law,” seeks to prevent a Knesset member facing serious criminal charges from being assigned the task of forming or leading a government.
Former Justice Minister Gideon Saar introduced a draft of the proposal in October 2021, while similar initiatives were submitted by parliamentary parties in 2022. None of the proposals secured approval.
In October 2026, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman announced plans to advance the legislation in the new Knesset, while Eisenkot pledged to amend it.
Netanyahu is currently standing trial over allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. However, Israeli law does not automatically disqualify someone from serving as prime minister simply because they have been indicted.
“When it serves his interests, Arab citizens become legitimate, and he becomes Abu Yair, and Mansour Abbas becomes an acceptable partner in his eyes,” Abbas said.
Earlier reports indicated that Eshel had contacted Abbas on several occasions before, during and after the Nov. 3 parliamentary elections, attempting to convince him not to back a government headed by Eisenkot.
Netanyahu has not publicly responded to Abbas’ account.
Abbas Condemns Netanyahu’s Knesset Remarks
Abbas also criticized Netanyahu’s address to parliament on Tuesday, accusing the prime minister of using his official position to target Arab citizens and their political representatives.
He said Netanyahu had “used an official platform to incite against Arab citizens and their representatives.”
“It was a dangerous speech that put my life and the lives of my family at risk,” he said.
Abbas further accused the prime minister of continuing “a campaign of incitement and blood libel” against Ra’am and Arab citizens.
Turning to negotiations with Eisenkot’s political camp, Abbas said his party was prepared to contribute to establishing a new government that would replace Netanyahu's administration.
He emphasized that Ra’am's priorities included addressing challenges within Arab communities, particularly rising violence and crime.
On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government after he received recommendations from 67 Knesset members, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers did not recommend either candidate.
To obtain parliamentary confidence, Eisenkot must secure the support of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset.
Arab parties secured a combined 19 seats in the latest election, with Ra’am winning 11 and the Arab Joint List taking eight, giving their positions considerable influence in negotiations over the next government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment