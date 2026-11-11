Israeli Troops Expel Olive Harvesters, Spark Fire in Quneitra
(MENAFN) Israeli forces pushed into multiple areas of Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Wednesday, driving farmers off their olive groves in the south and setting farmland ablaze in the north, Syrian state television reported.
In southern Quneitra, an Israeli patrol moved into an area west of the town of al-Rafid, the state broadcaster said. Soldiers searched the harvesters, then forced them out of their fields, “preventing them from continuing their work,” the broadcaster reported.
Farther north, near the village of Taranja, Israeli troops fired smoke grenades onto agricultural land and started a fire, the channel said. It gave no indication of how much land was damaged.
The activity followed a Tuesday operation in which Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the northern Quneitra town of Jaba al-Khashab and searched people passing through, according to the broadcaster.
The numbers for October point to a steady pattern. A provincial government media office logged 125 Israeli incursions and 55 military checkpoints across Quneitra during the month, Syria’s official news agency reported. The same office recorded about 300 olive trees uprooted in the village of Saida al-Hanout and west of Hanout Farm over that period.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Quneitra, setting up checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing farmland.
Israel has widened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, moving into parts of southern Syria despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as breaches of its sovereignty and of the disengagement agreement.
In southern Quneitra, an Israeli patrol moved into an area west of the town of al-Rafid, the state broadcaster said. Soldiers searched the harvesters, then forced them out of their fields, “preventing them from continuing their work,” the broadcaster reported.
Farther north, near the village of Taranja, Israeli troops fired smoke grenades onto agricultural land and started a fire, the channel said. It gave no indication of how much land was damaged.
The activity followed a Tuesday operation in which Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the northern Quneitra town of Jaba al-Khashab and searched people passing through, according to the broadcaster.
The numbers for October point to a steady pattern. A provincial government media office logged 125 Israeli incursions and 55 military checkpoints across Quneitra during the month, Syria’s official news agency reported. The same office recorded about 300 olive trees uprooted in the village of Saida al-Hanout and west of Hanout Farm over that period.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Quneitra, setting up checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing farmland.
Israel has widened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, moving into parts of southern Syria despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as breaches of its sovereignty and of the disengagement agreement.
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