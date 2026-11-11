Turkish Airlines Adds Chengdu to Expanding China Flight Network
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines has launched scheduled services to Chengdu, increasing its mainland China destinations to four cities as the carrier continues to expand its international network.
The new route began operating on Wednesday, with Chengdu joining Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as destinations served by Türkiye's national airline, according to a company announcement.
The airline will provide three weekly round-trip services between Istanbul Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Flights departing Istanbul are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while services returning from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Speaking at a ceremony following the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker highlighted China's importance to the company's expansion strategy.
“We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy,” he said.
“We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China.”
With a population of more than 21 million, Chengdu serves as a major business, logistics and financial center in western China.
The city is also home to international companies working across several industries, including electronics, automotive production, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Beyond its economic significance, Chengdu is widely recognized for its Sichuan cuisine and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, which attracts visitors from around the world.
Turkish Airlines announced that promotional round-trip tickets for the new service start at $540. The introductory prices can be accessed through the airline's official website, although fares may vary when purchased through sales offices or travel agencies.
Established in 1933, the Star Alliance member operates 571 passenger and cargo aircraft and serves 359 destinations in 133 countries. Its network includes 306 international destinations and 53 domestic locations, according to the company.
The new route began operating on Wednesday, with Chengdu joining Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as destinations served by Türkiye's national airline, according to a company announcement.
The airline will provide three weekly round-trip services between Istanbul Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Flights departing Istanbul are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while services returning from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Speaking at a ceremony following the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker highlighted China's importance to the company's expansion strategy.
“We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy,” he said.
“We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China.”
With a population of more than 21 million, Chengdu serves as a major business, logistics and financial center in western China.
The city is also home to international companies working across several industries, including electronics, automotive production, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Beyond its economic significance, Chengdu is widely recognized for its Sichuan cuisine and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, which attracts visitors from around the world.
Turkish Airlines announced that promotional round-trip tickets for the new service start at $540. The introductory prices can be accessed through the airline's official website, although fares may vary when purchased through sales offices or travel agencies.
Established in 1933, the Star Alliance member operates 571 passenger and cargo aircraft and serves 359 destinations in 133 countries. Its network includes 306 international destinations and 53 domestic locations, according to the company.
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