Lula Warns Against Geopolitical Rivalries Undermining Global Climate Action
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged world leaders on Wednesday to prevent geopolitical competition from undermining environmental protection, warning that growing conflicts and inflation are diverting attention from efforts to address the climate crisis.
Speaking at the opening session of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Lula criticized the declining prominence of climate issues in discussions among major global powers.
"Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents of global leaders at the G7 and G20 meetings, forums that bring together the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters. This concern turned into silence," Lula said.
He argued that international attention has increasingly shifted toward military and economic disputes at the expense of long-term environmental priorities.
"We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations."
Lula also expressed concern over the weakening momentum following COP30, which took place in Belem, Brazil, where Indigenous communities and forest protection advocates achieved unprecedented levels of public participation.
He warned that some governments were increasingly viewing the transition to clean energy as a "hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations."
The Brazilian leader further noted that the immediate economic and political pressures created by wars and rising prices were making it more difficult for governments to prioritize preparations for future climate disasters.
Despite these challenges, Lula stressed that environmental protection must remain a global priority, declaring that "the planet cannot be at the mercy of hegemonic struggles."
Speaking at the opening session of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Lula criticized the declining prominence of climate issues in discussions among major global powers.
"Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents of global leaders at the G7 and G20 meetings, forums that bring together the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters. This concern turned into silence," Lula said.
He argued that international attention has increasingly shifted toward military and economic disputes at the expense of long-term environmental priorities.
"We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations."
Lula also expressed concern over the weakening momentum following COP30, which took place in Belem, Brazil, where Indigenous communities and forest protection advocates achieved unprecedented levels of public participation.
He warned that some governments were increasingly viewing the transition to clean energy as a "hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations."
The Brazilian leader further noted that the immediate economic and political pressures created by wars and rising prices were making it more difficult for governments to prioritize preparations for future climate disasters.
Despite these challenges, Lula stressed that environmental protection must remain a global priority, declaring that "the planet cannot be at the mercy of hegemonic struggles."
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