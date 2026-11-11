Israeli Drone Attack Kills Palestinian in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike on the rooftop of a house in western Gaza City killed a Palestinian man and wounded several others on Wednesday, in what was described as a fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Medical sources told a Turkish news agency that Hani al-Khudari, 44, died after being targeted on the roof of his home near Sheikh Radwan Cemetery. His body was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital.
Witnesses told the same agency that Khudari was on the rooftop filling water when an Israeli drone hit him with a missile.
Several wounded people were brought to the hospital after the strike, the medical sources said, but no precise casualty toll or assessment of the damage was available.
The attack comes as Israeli violations of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, continue. Those violations have killed 1,614 Palestinians and injured 5,849 others.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000 others, mostly women and children. Around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Medical sources told a Turkish news agency that Hani al-Khudari, 44, died after being targeted on the roof of his home near Sheikh Radwan Cemetery. His body was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital.
Witnesses told the same agency that Khudari was on the rooftop filling water when an Israeli drone hit him with a missile.
Several wounded people were brought to the hospital after the strike, the medical sources said, but no precise casualty toll or assessment of the damage was available.
The attack comes as Israeli violations of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, continue. Those violations have killed 1,614 Palestinians and injured 5,849 others.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000 others, mostly women and children. Around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
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