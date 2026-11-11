W&T Offshore To Host Live Investor Presentation Via Investor Meet Company

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About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had working interests in 48 fields in federal and state waters (which include 41 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 588,500 gross acres (455,800 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 446,700 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 136,200 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at .